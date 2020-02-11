Intel, Vivo and NTT withdraw from the Mobile World Congress

Intel, Vivo and NTT Docomo have joined the growing list of companies that have withdrawn wholly or partially from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. Earlier, Amazon, Ericsson, LG, Nvidia, Sony, TCL and ZTE said they would not be present (or significantly reduce their presence) due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Vivo, the last to withdraw, said on Tuesday that it “decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain.”

“The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority,” said a Vivo spokesperson via email.

The company originally planned to announce its Apex 2020 concept phone at the MWC; now it is being introduced ‘soon’.

Intel cited the “safety and well-being” of employees as a reason to fully withdraw from the event, and NTT published a similar statement.

In addition to these major exhibitors, a number of smaller companies, including Accedian and Amdocs, have also confirmed that they have withdrawn from this year’s MWC.

The MWC 2020 takes place in Barcelona from 24-27 February. It is an important event for mobile technology and telecommunications with a typical presence of more than 100,000. But this year, the outbreak of the corona virus, which so far has cost 1,016 lives and infected more than 43,000 people worldwide, prompted many exhibitors and attendees to withdraw from the event.

The organizer of MWC, the GSMA, has introduced stringent measures to reduce the risk, including temperature screening, forbidding travelers from the Chinese province of Hubei and demanding all travelers who have been in China to prove that they are have been outside of China for at least 14 years. days. At the time of writing, the event is officially ongoing.

