Intel, Udacity launches nanodegree program for leading AI developers

Intel and Udacity on Thursday launched a new nanodegree program to help developers learn how to build and deploy deep learning models at bay. Intel Edge AI’s IoT developer Nanodegree uses OpenVINO’s Intel Distribution Toolkit and is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of state-of-the-art AI-powered devices.

As data collection and processing move to the limit, the development of state-of-the-art AI solutions should be valuable in a variety of industries, from healthcare to manufacturing. However, as Jonathan Ballon of Intel noted, developing and deploying AI models to the limit needs special knowledge that most developers may not have.

“Historically, students have learned how to build and deploy deep learning models for the cloud,” Ballon, GM of Intel’s Internet of Things group, said in a statement. “With Udacity, we are training AI developers to get where the data is generated in the physical world: the upside. Optimizing direct deployment of models on edge devices requires knowledge of unique constraints such as power, width. network bandwidth and latency, computing architectures, and more. “The skills provided by this course will allow developers (and their contractors) to implement learning in real-world applications in a variety of fields.”

The new program is expected to take about three months to complete. It will introduce students to the OpenVINO (Open Visual Inference & Neural network Optimization) toolbox, which allows developers to implement pre-trained deep learning models through a C ++ or Python inference engine API. ‘high level integrated with application logic. Students will complete three real-world projects that will be reviewed and approved by Udacity’s network of reviewers.

Students who successfully complete the program will receive a Udacity Graduation Certificate.

Udacity and Intel also offer a subset of the content for free through the new Intel Edge AI Fundamentals with the OpenVINO course.