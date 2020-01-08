Intel speaks foldable laptops, 5G, Xe and Tiger Lake on CES 2020

Loading...

There were several announcements at the end of Intel’s CES keynote that I want to conclude. Although the company has not provided much information about one of them, the topics are worth completing together.

First, Tiger Lake. This is the sequel to Intel’s 10nm + Ice Lake and it is built on the 10nm ++ process node. Intel did not provide performance data for the CPU, but promised “double digit” performance improvements compared to the previous generation. Unfortunately it is not clear with which products he compares. The 10th generation CPU family contains 14 nm six-core CPUs clocked on 1.1 GHz basis – 4.7 GHz boost and 10 nm quad-core CPUs with much higher IPC but lower clock speed (1.3 GHz basis, 3.9 GHz boost).

It is not clear whether Tiger Lake’s performance improvements stem from further IPC gains or higher clocks, but Intel’s later versions of a node have offered considerably higher clocks than the original flavors. 14nm ++ beat much higher clocks than Intel’s original 14nm, and it is possible that 10nm ++ will restore part of the frequency that Intel specified when it moved from Coffee Lake (14nm ++) to Ice Lake (10nm +) shifted.

CPUs from Tiger Lake will use the Xe graphics from Intel, while some notebooks from the company are expected to be delivered with the first dGPU, the Intel DGX1. The company showed a prototype foldable 17-inch laptop (Horseshoe Bend), along with foldable designs from Dell and Lenovo. Intel claimed that Tiger Lake is coming soon, but did not give an introduction date.

Project Athena designs are expected to grow dramatically, with more than 50 devices certified by the end of 2020, including certification for two-screen devices. Chromebooks can also participate in the Project Athena promotion, and both Asus and Samsung presented devices that meet the standard. Project Athena laptops meet aggressive goals that Intel has set for app launch, start-up time and system wake-up, along with optimized power / performance capabilities to maximize system response while sacrificing minimal battery life. One of Intel’s specific announcements was 5G: although Intel is not on that market in its own modem business, it will work with MediaTek to launch 5G-equipped laptops before the end of the year instead of 2021.

Intel and AMD have taken a very different approach this year in their discussions about mobile products at CES. AMD’s keynote emphasized the various improvements the company had made to the silicon in the Ryzen Mobile 4000 series, while Intel’s discussions on mobile emphasized partner relationships and product launches. This reflects the relative market strength of each company, at least to a certain extent. AMD has always been the weakest in mobile, that’s why winning a Surface Laptop design with Microsoft was so important to the company. Intel’s biggest win with Tiger Lake is probably on the GPU side, where an Xe-derived GPU with 96 EUs will offer significantly more performance than the 64 EUs of Gen 11 graphics in Ice Lake.

