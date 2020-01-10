Loading...

Although Intel has not launched hardware on CES this week, the company has shown its upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs and the DG1 discrete GPU in a short gaming demo. However, what Intel did not show was an independent graphic board. It appears that the company has GPUs ready for shipment to early software validation. Units are already sent to ISVs.

The above GPU is the Intel DG1 “Software Development Vehicle”. According to Intel, Tiger Lake with Xe graphics offers up to 2x extra GPU performance and double-digit CPU performance gain (so 10 percent or more). The DG1 solution shown above is based on the same dGPU that Intel demonstrated during the show. We don’t have performance data on this part yet – Intel showed the GPU with Warfare, but didn’t reveal any specifications or settings for the game.

There is no sign of a PCIe connector on this card, which means that the power draw is 75 W or less. That would make sense for a chip that seems to be debuting as a mobile component. Intel may be planning to sell DG1 as an EMIB-linked solution alongside a Tiger Lake CPU, or it may prepare a discrete mobile card for ISVs. Anyway, Xe is sent in three specific families:

Xe LP is ultra-mobile PCs, entry-level graphics cards and mid-range graphics cards, with TDPs expected to be in the 5W-20W range and the ability to scale up to 50W. Xe HP would cover the 75W – 250W segments and deliver (in theory) gaming performance that could compete with Nvidia and AMD cards. Above 250W would be the Xe HPC, intended for HPC / exascale systems, deep learning and training, and cloud graphics.

It is quite possible that Intel would choose to also commercialize its Xe HPC silicon for gaming, if the demand was there and if the characteristics of the GPU lend themselves to this kind of effort. Nvidia and AMD both designed high-end GPUs for the workstation and server market before being brought to the consumer area. DG1 is expected to have a total of 96 EUs and 768 shader units (8 threads per EU), but there are rumors of higher-specified DG2 cards, with 128, 256 and 512 EUs. The latter, if true, would bring Intel’s largest GPUs to about core parity with what AMD and Nvidia deliver in the top segment of the market – but we can’t really compare GPUs based on the number of cores because the amount of work per core being carried out can vary considerably between different architectures.

One thing to keep in mind is that the performance of DG1 can improve during the first few years of life of the GPU. Although Xe is based on earlier GPU architectures, not all developers make games that focus primarily on Intel IGPs. There is probably a learning curve for both Intel and its software partners to negotiate.

