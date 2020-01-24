Intel reports strong profit for the fourth quarter and the full year 2019 - Doing business globally - News

Intel has published its latest series of financial results for the Q4 and FY 2019 accounting periods. The results were better than expected, with a revenue increase of eight percent to $ 20.21 billion, slightly better than the predicted $ 19.23 billion analysts. As usual for a share that exceeds market expectations, the shares of Intel increased by no less than six percent in hours after trading.

Electronics and computer sectors have recently become a hot sector with a healthy demand for a wide range of technical products. For Intel there were particularly pleasant results from its data center activities. The segment thus generated $ 7.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 19 percent compared to last year. The high margin turnover in data centers has contributed a lot to filling Intel’s greenhouse.

With regard to the Client Computing (PC) segment, Intel saw only modest growth. However, a two percent increase to $ 10 billion in sales for PCs was still better than analysts had expected. Helping to strengthen Intel’s PC results was the stronger than expected PC market in the run-up to the Windows 7 EOL.

However, Intel could have done better; everyone knows that it is difficult to produce enough chips to keep partners such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo happy. There are also signs that AMD is starting to take bites out of the dominant position of Intel, especially in 2020 with AMD launching the Ryzen 4000 series of mobile processors and the amount of design gain we’ve seen before at CES 2020. At the start of Intel’s market share for laptops was nearly 96 percent in 2018, down 83 percent at the end of last year. It will be interesting to see how the balance will keep changing in 2020.

The small group of Intel programmable solutions that sold FPGAs and so on did not perform so well, with sales falling 17 percent in the fourth quarter to $ 505 million.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2020, Intel’s outlook looks unobtrusive but stable, if everything goes according to plan. Datacenter seems to bring the company to a positive 2020, even if PC-centric revenue is disappointing in the coming year.