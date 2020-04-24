Intel records a strong Q1 with strong sales growth from cloud service providers

Intel on Thursday reported strong first-quarter financial results, in part thanks to strong sales with cloud service providers. The company’s Data Center Group (DCG) increased revenue 43 percent year-over-year, which includes a 53 percent year-over-year growth in revenue from cloud service providers.

Intel’s non-GAAP earnings per share reached $ 1.45, with total revenue of $ 19.8 billion, up 23 percent over another year.

Analysts had expected earnings of $ 1.28 for revenue of $ 18.7 million.

“Our first quarter performance is a testament to our team’s focus on safeguarding employees, supporting our supply chain partners and delivering for our customers during this unprecedented challenge,” said the CEO of Bob Swan in a statement. “The role technology plays in the world is more essential now than ever, and our opportunity to enrich lives and enable the success of our customers has never been more vital. Guided by our cultural values, competitive advantages and financial strength, I am .confident that we will emerge from this situation of an even stronger company “.

Intel said it maintained essential factory operations with more than 90% punctual delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We only allow employees in our factories that are essential to the operations of the factory,” Swan said in a conference call Thursday. “By design, our clean rooms and factories are among the cleanest places in the world.”

The company said its “data-centric” revenue grew 34 percent year-over-year, while PC-focused revenue grew 14 percent.

Its “data-centric” businesses include the Data Center Group, the IoT Group, Mobileye, the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), and the Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). This is really all outside of your computer business.

Data Center group revenue for the first quarter amounted to $ 7 billion.

While cloud sales are up 53 percent, the business of Intel communications service providers grew 33 percent, Swan said in a call Thursday. These two segments now generate 70 percent of Data Center segment revenue.

“Through this crisis, the world’s cloud and network infrastructure has achieved massive scaling to support the vital workloads for businesses and consumers,” Swan said. “Cloud-delivered applications that are conveniently viewed so far a quarter ago, such as online shopping and video collaboration, have now become indispensable.”

Intel entered the year after seeing strong cloud sales in the second half of 2019, and expects cloud vendors to “go through their normal digestion phase” later in 2020, Swan said. However, the first quarter was stronger than expected.

“In our outlook for Q2, we expect strong demand to continue, and even the second half of the year,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, the Customer Computing Group (Intel’s computer business) earned $ 9.8 billion in revenue. Intel said its 14 percent growth exceeded expectations thanks to improved supply and the strength of CPU demand, as consumers and businesses rely on computers to work and learn at home. Laptop volume rose more than 20 percent in the quarter, Intel’s CFO George Davis said in a call Thursday.

“We were expecting a solid PC in the first half,” he said. “With COVID, it’s been even stronger and heavier in the notebooks.”

Intel’s memory business (NSG) earned first-quarter revenue of $ 1.3 billion, up 46 percent.

The Internet of Things group earned $ 883 million, down 3 percent from a year earlier.

Intel’s PSG (programmable solutions group) contributed $ 519 million, up 7 percent.

Mobileye’s revenue amounted to $ 254 million, up 22 percent.

For the second quarter, Intel offers a $ 18.5 billion revenue outlook with a non-GAAP EPS of $ 1.10. The company says it provides guidance for an entire year given the significant economic uncertainty.

Intel provided a great statement to its future statements about the COVID-19 pandemic:

The COVID-19 pandemic could significantly affect Intel’s financial position and results of operations. The pandemic has led to authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus. These measures have had an impact and may further affect our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers and those of our respective vendors, suppliers and partners. There is considerable uncertainty about the business impacts of these and possible future measures. Restrictions on our access to or operation of our manufacturing facilities or on our support or labor operations, or similar limitations on our vendors and suppliers, may affect our ability to meet the demand of our customers. customers and may have a material negative effect on us. Similarly, current and future transportation restrictions or disruptions, or interruptions to our customers ’operations and supply chains, may adversely affect the results of operations. The pandemic has markedly increased economic uncertainty and demand. The current outbreak and continued spread of COVID-19 is likely to cause an economic slowdown, and is likely to lead to a global recession. Given the significant economic uncertainty and volatility created by the pandemic, it is difficult to predict the nature and extent of impacts on the demand for our products. The pandemic has led to increased disruption and volatility in the capital and credit markets, which could adversely affect our liquidity and capital resources. A slowdown or recession can also have adverse impacts such as increased credit and community risks, negative impacts on our suppliers, counterparty defaults, impaired assets and a decrease in the value of our financial instruments. The spread of COVID-19 has led us to change our business practices. There is no certainty that these measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus and that alterations in the disease and workforce could lead to the unavailability of our key personnel and impair our ability to perform critical functions. The degree to which COVID-19 affects our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable, and our business outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty.