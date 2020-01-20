Intel Panther Canyon (Tiger Lake) NUCs spotted, ETA H2 2020 - Systems - News

Panther Canyon

NUC 11 Performance models from Intel have been spotted by Fanless Tech. If you prefer names to numbers, these machines are named Panther Canyon NUCs. They throw in another big cat and are powered by 28W Tiger Lake U processors from Intel.

As you can see in the images above, these are NUCs in traditional style and will be available in the two common formats in which these systems are currently available – the longer version has room for an internal 2.5-inch storage device that can be mounted.

You will find the following important components in the Panther Canyon; 28 W Tiger Lake U processors (i3, i5 and i7 options), Intel Xe graphics, dual channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs (64 GB max), M.2 22×80 key M slot, PCIe x4 Gen4 NVMe, ready for Intel Optane Memory M10. Ports / connectivity will be available to users; HDMI 2.1 port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, quad display, 8K support (Thunderbolt 3 ports front and rear), Intel 10/100/1000 / 2500Mbps Ethernet port, Intel Wireless-AX 201, IEEE 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The source says Panther Canyon will launch in H2 2020 and is excited about these new NUCs.

Phantom Canyon with discreet graphics

The NUC 11 Extreme models from Intel are also spotted by Fanless Tech and are called the Phantom Canyon NUCs. Phantom Canyon is the successor to the Skull Canyon and Hades Canyon lines, which also have the skull motif, but the range previously used 45W CPUs from the H series.

In addition to the new 28-watt Tiger Lake U-series processors (Core i5 and i7 options) that include Xe iGPUs, these machines offer discrete graphics options with configurations that use dGPUs with 6 GB and 8 GB VRAM, the source says.

Other important specifications of the Phantom Canyon NUCs are; two-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMMs (64 GB max) M.2 22×80 / ​​110 and M.2 22×80 key M slots, PCIe x4 Gen3 NVMe, Intel Optane Memory M10 and H10 ready, HDMI 2.0b port, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, front and rear Thunderbolt 3 ports, Intel 10/100/1000 / 2500Mbps Ethernet port, Intel Wireless-AX 201, IEEE 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The Phantom Canyon NUCS are destined for a release in 2020, but no exact date is yet known.

Story source and all images: Fanless Tech