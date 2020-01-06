Intel on CES 2020: 10nm ++ Tiger Lake, Comet Lake-H and an upgradeable NUC on Tap

Loading...

It is CES 2020 and Intel is busy working on its product lines for this year and after. We have some updates for you for different products. First and foremost – Comet Lake-H, the high-end version of Comet Lake with support for CPUs that use up to 45 W.

According to John Burek on our sister site PCMag, Intel offers a larger selection of 8C / 16T CPUs with Comet Lake-H. Intel currently offers one CPU that achieves a 5GHz boost clock with 8 CPU cores – the Core i9-9980HK. PCMag reports that the Core i7 H series will be able to boost up to 5 GHz, while the i9 variants will boost even more. This is a bit of a surprise, considering that no Intel desktop chip has pushed above 5 GHz for boost clocks yet.

Intel gave no details about what the CPU boost frequencies would be for multiple cores or what GPU solution would be delivered with the 45 W CPUs. Although we do not expect Ice Lake’s GPU to be sent on 14nm silicon, it is possible that Intel equipped these chips with Iris Plus graphics instead of the typical UHD 630 solution that came with the 9th generation.

NUC can be upgraded

Intel NUCs have evolved from lightweight systems similar to a Mac Mini to something considerably more flexible and powerful. The joint AMD – Intel effort for Hades Canyon yielded a unique product: Intel CPU, AMD GPU and the only integrated graphics solution that could ever claim to offer low-to-medium dGPU performance with a straight face. With its new NUC, Ghost Canyon, Intel has upgraded NUCs for the first time. Ghost Canyon can be equipped with a 45W CPU that peaks over 5 GHz (probably one of the Comet Lake H chips we have just discussed), contains its own power supply instead of relying on a separate unit like previous NUCs and comes in a larger 5L chassis:

The housing is only large enough for a small graphics card, but this may not be a big problem. Short GPUs such as the Radeon Nano have become more popular and several manufacturers now offer smaller card variants. Without knowing precise dimensions, we cannot check how tight the requirements are, but we expect that something similar to at least a 1650 Super and possibly a 1660 Ti will fit in such a case. More powerful cards are not excluded, depending on how much space Intel offers within the chassis. This NUC is expected to be the first to support the Compute Element concept from Intel, which is intended to support simpler CPU upgrades by placing the CPU, chipset and memory on the same module, which can then be upgraded.

Early details about Tiger Lake

Finally, there is Tiger Lake, Intel’s upcoming CPU built on the 10nm ++ process and expected later in 2020. Intel has talked about Tiger Lake as a successor to Ice Lake in mobile and the CPU is supposed to use the Willow Cove architecture. Intel has confirmed that TGL will use Xe graphics for its integrated GPU and that the platform will offer 3 “AI engines” for superior performance. More details about Tiger Lake are expected at CES this week. It is not clear when we will see 10nm CPUs for desktop; the Tiger Lake parts we’ve heard about so far are supposed to be quad-cores, but Intel might start on mobile before the architecture is moved to other segments.

