We have heard many rumors about the upcoming desktop Comet Lake chips, which are expected to have Hyper-Threading in all products and a maximum of 10 cores on the upper parts. The lowest Core i3 will be a 4C / 8T component, making it more or less the same as the Core i7-7700K from 2017. Not bad for just three years.

However, according to rumors, Intel originally planned another feature for Comet Lake – a feature for which it has since had to withdraw. Although the company may be planning to introduce PCIe 4.0 with Comet Lake, it may have had problems and delayed the release. Intel is introducing PCIe 4.0 in the near future, but it is in a NUC system. The upcoming NUCs in Panther Canyon will probably contain the technology.

It is possible that some motherboards will come on the market with built-in hardware that makes PCIe possible, THG reports, allowing them to support the feature when Rocket Lake arrives. Rocket Lake is the successor to Comet Lake. Both platforms will share a new socket (Socket 1200) and Rocket is supposed to be a drop-in replacement for Comet when it arrives.

Keeping track of all the different ‘lakes’ is rather difficult, so here is a quick introduction. Currently, all Intel desktop CPUs are based on Skylake, which debuted in 2015. Kaby Lake, Coffee Lake and Comet Lake are all based on sophisticated versions of the 14nm process from Intel. Intel has made significant improvements to its consumer desktop line in the last five years, but it has relied on clock speed and core count, not on architectural improvements to do this. Rocket Lake follows Comet Lake and still uses the 14nm process.

The situation is different on mobile. Intel has already introduced its new 10nm + architecture, Ice Lake, which improves IPC by around 18 percent, reduces clocks by about the same amount and significantly improves GPU performance. Tiger Lake is expected to build on these benefits with its launch in 2020, with an updated GPU with 1.5x more EUs and Intel’s new Willow Cove architecture. Tiger Lake will be built according to the 10nm ++ process, which should allow higher clock speeds and better power consumption.

PCIe 4.0 is not a useful function for most people

Even if this rumor is true, I would not worry about the lack of PCIe 4.0 unless you are in a very specific field. It can be useful for multi-GPU configurations for HPC, AI and deep learning, but consumer solutions with one card do not send as much traffic via the PCIe bus. Storage offers the chance of more immediate performance improvements, but the only time I notice the difference between a PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 connection is when I literally copy terabytes of data from one SSD to another. As a reviewer, I actually do that quite often. Most people don’t. Smaller, faster copies do not feel much different.

With PCIe 5.0 supposedly on the heels of PCIe 4.0, I just wouldn’t worry about this situation. If you end up on PCIe 3.0 instead of 4.0, it simply means that your next upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 motherboard will be a much bigger leap. Since we still have a significant share of the market with the help of magnetic hard disks, it is unlikely that PCIe 3.0 transfer rates through NVMe will feel slow quickly.

It is also worth noting that AMD reportedly considered using PCIe 4.0 for its older boards, but later decided not to. Enabling a feature such as PCIe 4.0 support on motherboards that cannot fully support the increased transfer rates would be happy with customer stability.

