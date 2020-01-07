Intel maps out a foldable, AI-infused PC future

Loading...

The idea that PCs die has never weighed much; despite everything, the iPad Pro have strengthened their position as the device you go to if you have to get things done. But where are they from? And with Moore’s law in the back view, how will they continue to improve?

At this year’s CES, Intel explains a vision for what PCs will look like in the future and how they will behave. At a glance it does not look like the future and present of smartphones: folding screens, artificial intelligence and a blob of Chrome.

Photo: Intel

The most direct of these is AI, because it is already there; The latest generation of Intel Core processors, called Ice Lake, have begun to deliver on PCs with AI-friendly features on board. Primarily of this is Intel Deep Learning Boost, which speeds up the inference on the device, the process by which algorithms interpret new data based on their training. As detailed in the company’s CES keynote, Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake chips have the kind of performance gain you would expect – a “double digit” performance boost, Thunderbolt 4 integration, a new graphical architecture – but also a healthy improvement in the way it deals with AI tasks.

“[Artificial Intelligence] is now equivalent and comparable to all critical aspects of the platform,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel’s overall manager for Intel computing. “It is a first class citizen in terms of our roadmap and our innovation, research and development, engineering, our partnership with developers.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if 80 percent of the software workloads somehow built in an AI acceleration.”

Roger Chandler, Intel

Given how enthusiastic AI is thrown around, accurate or not, it’s important to have some context about what all of that emphasis will actually achieve. This is especially the case with chip-level AI capabilities. After all, you always interact with neural networks on your PC; it’s just that most of that work takes place in the cloud. Bringing to the device offers all kinds of tangible benefits, even if they are not completely transformative.

“If you go from your device to the cloud and back, even at the speed of light, in some applications it introduces this delay that is very annoying,” said Roger Chandler, vice president of Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software. Chandler also notes that performing AI on the device means that it is always available [no network connection to slow you down] and more private, because you don’t have to transfer your data to a remote server to get things done.

Take Adobe, who showed his Ice Lake AI implementation on stage on Monday. The possibilities have penetrated into the software suite for creative tasks, accelerating everything from intelligent object selection to color matching to re-framing a video. “We can use accelerated inference and machine learning, these algorithms, to do things that used to take minutes or longer in seconds,” said Gregory Bryant, general manager of Intel for computing. “The software can now enable this use automatically.”

