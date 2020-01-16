This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

When Intel launched Cascade Lake, it heavily segmented the CPU family depending on the different functions. This is not a new strategy for Intel; the company has long subdivided its various business options into price classes, with certain functions costing considerably more money. Today Intel announced it will make several changes to the Cascade Lake Xeon family, probably to better compete with AMD’s Epyc.

Under the old Xeon series, Intel Cascade sold Lake Xeons in three buckets, depending on memory capacity. Standard models support 1 TB RAM, M-series chips offered support for 2 TB and the L-series processors offered 4.5 TB of RAM. These options came with a considerable cost adder; the M series cost $ 3.00 extra and the L series $ 7.897 extra. Use of 4.5 TB of memory on a Cascade Lake Xeon required the use of Optane DIMMs in combination with standard DRAM. According to Tom’s Hardware, the M-series is now completely canceled and the L-series now offers 4.5 TB RAM at the original price of the M-series.

The net effect of these changes is that high memory Xeons become much cheaper compared to AMD’s Epyc processors, all of which offer 4 TB of memory support. It also increases the chance that more customers will adopt Optane. Previously, if you wanted to reach the maximum capacity (4.5 TB) on an L-class chip, you had to pay several premiums – the basic price of $ 7,897 for the CPU, followed by the price of the Optane DIMMs themselves.

According to Intel’s list prices released in April, 128 GB of Optane in a DRAM form factor should cost $ 577, 256 GB $ 2,125 and 512 GB should cost $ 6,751. You need 512 GB DIMMs to fill a 4.5TB Xeon server to its capacity. 512 GB of registered server memory (4×128 GB, DDR4-2933) currently sells for ~ $ 4,500 on Newegg, but you must use four RAM slots to achieve the same capacity. The problem is that I really can’t find any stores that sell Optane DIMMs at Intel prices. From the listed sources with Optane to sell back in April, the price of Compsource, well …. quite a bit different.

I had no problem finding many Optane drives in other form factors at reasonable prices. As the stated CPU prices from Intel only apply to retail, I do not believe that OEMs pay prices that are a fraction of what is offered for sale in retail. Assuming real costs are closer to Intel’s list prices, it is clear that if you get nearly $ 5,000 from the CPU price, you can free up a little money for Optane releases, especially as Intel is actively trying to promote memory .

Regarding the reason why Intel is taking this step, it is because of AMD’s Epyc. Rome may have built up only slow volume from 2017 – 2019, but now that AMD has demonstrated that it is capable of performing multiple product generations, we will see more interest from suppliers. The price alignment of Intel here reflects the increased competitive position of AMD. Intel has been working hard over the past five years to generate data center revenue and they will not want to give up any of that market to AMD (or ARM anyway) without a fight.

