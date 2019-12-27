Intel is reportedly preparing a new thermal design for notebooks

Loading...

CES 2020 is getting closer and the manufacturers often have a few surprises in store. Rumor has it that Intel will present a new cooling method for laptops with a 25 to 30 percent increase in cooling capacity at the trade fair – but only in comparison to existing fanless designs.

According to DigiTimes:

Traditionally, heat modules are placed in the compartment between the outer keyboard section and the bottom shell, since most of the key components that generate heat are located there. However, the Intel design replaces the conventional heat modules with a steam chamber and attaches a graphite plate, which is placed behind the screen area for better heat dissipation.

The hinges must also be redesigned so that the graphite plate can dissipate heat.

This is a little difficult to unpack. First, there is absolutely one type of graphite that can be used for thermal transfer applications, and it performs far better than copper. It is called annealed pyrolytic graphite and is far more thermally conductive than copper or aluminum. APG is already used in high-end electronics manufacturing. At first glance, it sounds like APG must be what Digitimes is talking about … except that APG has a number of properties that make it generally unsuitable for a hinge.

DigiTimes expressly states that the graphite foil in question is passed through the laptop hinge. Even assuming that "sheet metal" is to be transformed into "wires", annealed pyrolytic graphite has very poor mechanical properties. It is extremely conductive, but also fragile and cannot withstand harsh treatment. In fact, it is usually encapsulated in a layer of protective aluminum or copper. Instead of contacting APG directly with a heat source, there are vias from the heat source that carry heat down into an APG layer, as shown below:

Boyd Corp, the company that owns the above-mentioned k-core technology, has positioned it for use in aerospace, satellite, avionics, and military aircraft, which strongly suggests that such a cooler is outside an enthusiast's price range , On the other hand, Boyd also has an existing business cooler for Intel.

DigiTimes states that the design "enables vendors to create fanless notebooks and further reduce the thickness of the notebooks." There are also said to be applications for both foldable and clamshell notebooks (although foldable notebooks are not yet anything). The technology is said to be limited to a 180-degree folding construction.

Many of these parts could at least fit together theoretically, but I wonder if the solution was described correctly. I can absolutely believe that Intel has a new cooling module with a better steam chamber design. The reference to fanless designs could be a reference to Boyd's k-core cooler. How this cooler would interact with laptop hinges – and why anyone would ever want to seriously try to run a cooling solution on a laptop hinge … I'm ready to be convinced, but I don't understand it at first glance. Given that hinges are definitely vulnerabilities, the last thing I think a company would ever do is to insert some of the cooling solution.

We'll find out in a few weeks.

