Intel has a huge tablet that can be turned into an all-screen laptop

Forget about foldable cell phones, 2020 could be the year of the foldable laptop. At this year’s CES, which just started in Las Vegas, Lenovo presented the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a PC with a foldable display.

And now Intel has developed the Horseshoe Bend, a concept PC with a foldable OLED display that can switch between a 12-inch laptop and a giant 17.3-inch tablet.

The laptop is based on Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, which will be launched later this year – and that’s all we know about the specifications. This is not surprising, since it is a concept device that may not be available in stores soon (or never), especially not in this form.

It looks absolutely stunning – see video above – with smaller bezels and an overall nicer design than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Intel has introduced a clever concept with the Horseshoe Bend: a removable, wireless keyboard that “seamlessly fits into the device when folded”. That’s smart: no matter how beautiful the screen is, typing is nowhere near as comfortable as typing on a standard keyboard.

I don’t really expect Intel to launch the Horseshoe Bend as a real device, but the technology that goes into the Horseshoe Bend will likely be used in the form of Intel-based, foldable PCs from other manufacturers, probably still in this one Year.