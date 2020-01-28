Intel had a record year 2019, but Optane Refresh could slip until 2021

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Between the recently submitted Intel annual report and the results for the full year 2019, interesting information about the company has recently appeared. Intel had a record year of 2019, with $ 72 billion in annual sales in the various product segments.

Data centers (servers) and client PCs (desktop, mobile) are usually the focus on ET, so we will first look at the big picture. Data center revenue rose 19 percent year-on-year to $ 7.2 billion. The operating result increased in absolute terms, although the margin fell slightly, from 50 percent to 48 percent.

Meanwhile, customer revenue increased very slightly, from $ 9.8 billion to $ 10 billion in the past quarter. We can see a mixed effect of Intel’s CPU shortage and of the increased AMD sales here. Notebook ASPs have remained stable, but desktop ASPs have fallen by 4 percent. In general, Intel has acknowledged that today it has to do with downward pressure on ASPs due to increased competition from AMD.

Intel’s 2020 results reflect $ 3.8 billion in sales based on AI (year-round) and the company believes this market will be worth $ 25 billion in 2024. customer demand for data center hardware.

Second generation Optane may have gone out to 2021

A note buried in Intel’s annual report (tip of the hat for seeing THG) is that the second-generation Optane, originally expected in 2020, may not appear until 2021. The company writes:

The 2nd generation Intel Optane SSDs for data centers are scheduled to send samples in 2020 and are designed to deliver three times the throughput, while reducing the application latency by four times. In addition, the second-generation Intel Optane DC is expected to reach PRQ persistent memory in 2020, and is designed for use with our future Intel Xeon CPUs. “

Intel had previously indicated that Barlow Pass (Optane DC Persistent Memory) and Alder Stream (Optane SSDs) would be sent in 2020. Both seem to have slipped, with Barlow Stream slipping more. PRQ is defined as “the milestone when costs for manufacturing a product are included in inventory valuation.” Sending samples is a later point in the production process than PRQ.

Optane and NAND are the only area where Intel fell last year, but the collapse in flash prices fully explains this. It is impossible to make decisions about the popularity of Optane when the price of NAND has fallen as it is. According to Intel, however, the hit has all been on the NAND side of the comparison – and that makes sense given the prices that have fallen this year. Other facts from the annual report include the fact that Intel expects to send 7nm CPUs by 2022, in addition to the 7nm GPU shipments scheduled for 2021. The company also talks about Tiger Lake and 10nm + shipments, although there are still no word is about 10nm + CPUs for desktop, specifically.

The hit on Optane shipments will not have a significant impact on Intel’s revenues and it is probably better to take the time to deliver the product correctly. Intel has promised that the next generation Optane will offer a higher density than the current chips and also teased the idea of ​​improved performance. Both can help the manufacturer position its own memory standard as a potential DRAM replacement in more different scenarios.

Intel did note that it has reached an important milestone in terms of its own revenue targets. The company has grown its data center operations until DCG accounted for 50 percent of total Intel revenue in 2019, with client computing largely responsible.

