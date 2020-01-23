Despite many challenges that it faced this year, Intel closed its fiscal 2019 with a strong fourth quarter, with better-than-expected results and strong outlook for the first quarter of 2020. The share climbed up in trading after hours .

Earnings per share (EPS) in the fourth quarter was $ 1.52 on a non-GAAP basis, Intel reported on Thursday. It achieved a record Q4 revenue of $ 20.2 billion, an increase of 8 percent on an annual basis.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of $ 1.25 per share with a turnover of $ 19.23 billion.

For the full fiscal year, Intel achieved a record revenue of $ 72 billion, an increase of 2 percent on an annual basis. The company attributed its growth to what it calls its “data centric” activities, including the Data Center Group, the IOT Group, Mobileye, the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and the Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). That is actually everything outside of his PC activities.

“In 2019 we gained market share in an extensive addressable market that requires more performance to process, move and store data,” said CEO Bob Swan in a statement. “One year in our long-term financial plan, we have exceeded our sales and earnings expectations. Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technological inflections of the future, play a greater role in our customers’ success and increase shareholder returns.”

This quarter, Intel’s data center collection is leaving companies for more than 50 percent of its activities.

“A few years ago we started a transformation to relocate the company to take advantage of the data revolution that is revolutionizing IT … but our journey is just beginning,” Swan said during a conference call on Thursday. “To achieve our multi-year objectives, we will continuously focus on three main priorities: accelerating growth, improving execution and deploying our capital for attractive returns.”

In 2019, Intel generated a record amount of $ 33.1 billion in business activities and $ 16.9 billion in free cash flow, yielding around $ 19.2 billion to shareholders.

In the past year, Intel has faced ongoing production problems, changes in leadership and renewed competition from AMD and Qualcomm. The chip maker also saw new competitive pressure from companies such as Amazon, which announced agencies based on its own Graviton2 processor. Intel has also sold its modem activities to Apple.

Intel remains the overwhelmingly dominant player in both the PC market (with 80 percent market share) and the server market (accounting for more than 90 percent of the market). And in 2019, Intel conquered its place as the best seller in global semiconductor revenue.

In the fourth quarter, Intel’s Data Center Group raised $ 7.2 billion, an increase of 19 percent on an annual basis. For the full fiscal 2019, DCG accounted for $ 23.5 billion, an increase of 2 percent. The growth was driven by “robust demand” from cloud service providers and a strong mix of 2nd generation Xeon scalable processors, Intel said.

The Internet of Things group achieved revenues of $ 920 million in the fourth quarter, 13 percent more than a year earlier. Full year IOT sales were $ 3.8 billion, an increase of 11 percent. Intel attributed the growth of the segment to companies in the retail and transport sector.

Mobileye sales were $ 240 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 31 percent. The autonomous company raised 879 million dollars this year, an increase of 26 percent.

NSG revenue was $ 1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 10 percent. The segment raised $ 4.4 billion throughout the year, an increase of 1 percent. PSG sales were $ 505 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 17 percent. Full year PSG sales were $ 2 billion, a decrease of 6 percent.

The Client Computing Group in the fourth quarter achieved revenue of $ 10 billion, an increase of 2 percent. Full year revenue was $ 37.1 billion, which remained the same year after year. Growth came from higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes, Intel said. The company noted that major PC manufacturers have introduced 44 systems with the new 10 nm-based Ice Lake chips.

The demand for CPUs continued to exceed supply, Swan acknowledged on Thursday.

“We continue to add capacity, so we do not limit the growth of our customers,” he said. “We will be adding 25 percent wafer capacity this year to our 14 and 10 nanometer nodes to deliver a high one-digit volume increase in the PC unit. This enables us to meet market demand, our 2020 financial plan and inventory to more normalized levels. Our short-term challenge is to support their desired product mix with our customers. Our implementation of process technology continues to improve. “

Intel also announced on Thursday that its board of directors has approved an annual cash dividend increase of 5 percent to $ 1.32 per share. The board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the company’s ordinary shares.

Intel gave a fiscal revenue forecast of approximately $ 73.5 billion, as well as a revenue forecast for the first quarter of approximately $ 19 billion.

Analysts expect sales of $ 17.19 billion in the first quarter.