Intel Core i9-10900K is displayed in the 3DMark database with 5.1 GHz boost clock

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

It looks like the rumors about the upcoming Intel Comet Lake 10-core desktop packaging with peak frequencies above 5 GHz that we reported last August are true, at least at the top of the stack. The Core i9-10900K was published in the 3DMark database with 10 cores, 20 threads and a top turbo boost clock of 5.1 GHz. It has been rumored that the all-core boost is at 4.9 GHz, but this has not been confirmed.

And finally: D

i9-10900K 10C / 20T 3.7 GHz base 5.1 GHz Boost pic.twitter.com/Bcb3Ez2fWR

– _rogame (@_rogame) January 31, 2020

If the CPU supports Intel Turbo Boost 3.0 and Thermal Velocity Boost, it can even go in the range of 5.2 to 5.3 GHz in certain circumstances. Comet Lake desktop CPUs require a new motherboard socket, LGA 1200, although previous coolers from the LGA 115x family are expected to be forward compatible.

The “supposedly” could use a little more asterisks than in previous years. While the official TDP on Comet Lake rises only moderately – from 95 W to 9900 K to 125 W to 10900 K – the actual power consumption of the CPU can be 300 W under full load. Due to the high power consumption and the difficulty in smoothing the CPU power peaks, the introduction of the CPU may be delayed, as reported earlier this month. Most enthusiasts should be fine, but enthusiasts of smaller / quieter coolers may want to look for actual power consumption and temperatures on certain CPUs before assuming that previous coolers are automatically compatible.

Early rumors suggest that the Core i9-10900K has something to do with AMD’s Piledriver-based FX-9590. Knowing that it would take years for Ryzen to come to market, AMD made the best of a difficult competitive situation, tossing previous desktop TDP targets and launching a 250W CPU. Increasing the clock compared to the FX-8350 pushed up power consumption, but Piledriver did a little better against Intel at that time.

Intel’s Comet Lake architecture is better than Piledriver had ever dreamed of, but Intel may face a similar problem. The company got a lot of performance out of its 14nm node from 2015 to 2020, but there isn’t much to improve. The solution? Increase performance and get the CPU as far as possible under the loose conditions.

If the Core i9-10900K is operating at its full potential, a cooler that can consume 200-300W is likely required. Such coolers are available on the conventional market for air-cooled as well as closed liquid coolers.

We assume that the Core i9-10900K will beat AMD’s 8-core CPUs between clock and number of cores and will compete with the 12-core 3900X. Desktop customers are at least a little interested in power consumption, but for obvious reasons they are far less susceptible to this problem than typical laptop customers.

Read it now: