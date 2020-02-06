Intel and AMD are both winning after new market share data

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Both AMD and Intel reported strong quarterly results at the end of 2019. Intel set several sales records and AMD achieved the market share targets it hadn’t achieved in years. It’s a great example of how the computer market isn’t necessarily a zero-sum game, and Dean McCarron, President of Mercury Research, has released some market development data for both companies.

AMD: gain market share in all segments

AMD and Mercury reported slightly different values ​​for AMD’s total market share for desktops, laptops and servers. The effects of IoT and semi-custom shipments are not included in the AMD numbers, while they are included in Mercury. This market segment includes AMD shipments for Xbox One and PS4. However, due to the sharp decline in console sales, AMD’s market share numbers are not that high.

AMD is experiencing very strong growth in all segments. Mercury reports that Matisse has been a great success story for the company. Both Intel and AMD saw growth at the top of the market, where deliveries grew faster than anywhere else.

The Mercury data set agrees with AMD that additional market shares have been added and the largest increases in the mobile communications area have been recorded. AMD and Mercury agree on their share of the mobile and server market. Desktop seems to be the only market where they differ and where the decline in console sales may be taken into account.

The data presented here supports AMD’s statement that its products are being adopted by more OEMs and are becoming increasingly popular with customers.

Intel: Boom in data center sales

If all good market share news is on AMD’s side, why is Intel sitting nice too? The answer is: data centers. The Intel DCG had a tremendous Q4, growing 18 percent year over year when cloud providers started buying hardware again. According to Mercury, Intel launched a much higher number of CPUs on the server market in the fourth quarter of 2019 than before.

Deliveries of games and servers increased 10 percent overall in the fourth quarter, and this increase in volume demand benefited Intel in absolute terms more than AMD as Intel’s market share increased. The demand for Intel Core i9 solutions was strong in both gaming and mobile.

Intel has recently underlined its desire to expand into markets beyond the typical PC space and made major acquisitions in the AI ​​space. Building the cloud and data center business is critical to the company’s long-term plans. Generating 18 percent of sales in this segment is a huge win for Intel. In this context, Intel will not miss giving up 0.2 percent of the server market share.

The point you should draw from these metrics is that both companies have a positive story to tell. Both growth stories can be true at the same time.

