Integrity of athletics – the price for the latest shoe series from Nike

As a result of the increased stack height, the ultra-reactive foam and the curved carbon plate, the Nike series has changed the marathon game and brought users an improvement in running economy of around four percent, as studies have shown. It’s no wonder that professional runners sponsored by competitive brands have tried to disguise the Nike shoes on their feet.

But should runners have to? That is the dilemma that World Athletics is ready to determine. The sports management hopes to make an announcement about the fairness of the shoes by the end of January, although no date has yet been fixed.

Any rule change can then be hurriedly accelerated through the World Athletics Council, and time is of the essence. The U.S. Olympic marathon tests next month are at the forefront of a footwear arms race with suggestions that leading Nike athletes could have the Alphafly shoe worn by Eliud Kipchoge – the first man in less than two hours ran a marathon. The shoe has adopted the core elements of its predecessor and charged it with turbo.

So far I have had a controversial opinion: the Vaporfly shoes are fine. Like a golf club that keeps on beating, a Formula 1 car that drives faster, or skis that better carve through the snow, Nike simply used the available technology better than its competitors.

Paul Tergat was wearing a carbon-plate Fila shoe when he broke the marathon world record in 2003, and various road running shoes have foam depths that can match the Nike Vaporfly range. Nike has just found a way – to bend the carbon, a more reactive foam, etc. – to put it all together. Plus, the 50-mile world record in Hoka’s newest carbon incarnation was broken last year, so Nike isn’t the only one doing something right.

It must be as frustrating for runners from a previous generation as it was for those who missed the switch from ashes to plastic or who had to dig holes before the days of the starting blocks. As for runners sponsored by other brands whose innovation was not so successful: bad luck, but you could always buy a pair.

Loading

But every arms race must have its limits, and the Alphafly may be too far from your shoes to spring up in a great platform. A stack height of 31 mm in the Vaporfly of 4% and 36 mm in the Next% has now been increased to 50 mm in the Alphafly. The aid has come across “unfair” territory.

With America’s best marathon runners looking to qualify for Tokyo next month, every shoe company, from Saucony to New Balance to Asics and Brooks, is expected to have its own carbon-powered version of the existing Vaporfly range. Several Nike patents mean these shoes are likely to prove less groundbreaking, but in terms of technology, they’re largely level playing fields.

But the Alphafly is a step too far.

When five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat released a photo of himself wearing Alphafly shoes this week, someone asked how much it would cost. An answer summarized what sport is all about: “The price is integrity.”

The Telegraph, London