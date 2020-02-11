Insurgents shoot down Syrian helicopter during offensive

BEIRUT – Syrian rebels shot a government helicopter on Tuesday in the northwest of the country where Syrian troops are attacking in the offensive stronghold, opposition activists said.

The helicopter’s downfall, killing the two crew members, came closer as the government forces came to capture the last rebel-held section of a strategic highway connecting South and North Syria, bringing the road under full control of the Syrian president would come Bashar Assad for the first time since 2012.

With Russian support, Syrian troops have been on the offensive in the last rebel stronghold in Idlib province and parts of nearby Aleppo for weeks, triggering a humanitarian crisis in which about 700,000 people fled their homes. Hundreds of civilians have also been killed, according to the United Nations.

The fighting recently escalated with two separate clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops with 13 killed on each side.

Turkey, which is an important support for the Syrian opposition, apparently sent hundreds of vehicles to Idlib to prevent government forces from reaching the border areas with Turkey. Turkey is home to around 3.6 million Syrian refugees and is concerned about more power to the border.

The fighting on Tuesday concentrated near the village of Nairab as rebels, with the support of Turkish artillery, tried to take back the village that they lost last week, according to opposition activists.

In the midst of fighting near Nairab, insurgents shot the government ship from the helicopter and killed the two crew members on board, according to the British Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Step News, an activist collective.

The Observatory also reported that Syrian troops have secured the highway connecting South Syria with the northern city of Aleppo.

An unnamed Syrian military official was quoted by pro-government media who said they still have to take five villages before securing the highway.

The highway, known as M5, starts in the south of the country near the border with Jordan and goes all the way north to Aleppo. Its capture is vital for the country’s economy and for sending reinforcements.

The conquest of the highway marks a new victory for Assad, whose troops have been making solid profits since the end of 2015 with the help of Russian air strikes and ground-backed hunters supported by Iran.

Over the past three years, government forces have conquered parts of the 450-kilometer highway that runs through the country’s four largest cities.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press