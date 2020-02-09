Insured patients receive sticker shock about maternity care

SALT LAKE CITY – The price of childbirth continues to rise – for insured mothers and their families.

Even people with large insurance can now get sticker shock at the expense of having a baby because they pay more of those costs. The average cash expenditure for maternity care increased by 49% from 2008 to 2015, mainly due to insurance deductions, according to an analysis of national data by researchers from the University of Michigan, published in the journal Health Affairs.

“I saw in my clinical practice that women who had good health insurance because of their work – even the Cadillac insurance – were worried about the cost of care,” Dr. said. Michelle H. Moniz, an OB-GYN and assistant professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. “I was wondering what was going on and whether it was playing nationally.”

To find out, Moniz and colleagues looked at 657,061 women who had employer-based health insurance and gave birth between 2008 and 2015 (full data was available in the last year), adjusting inflation costs. On the basis of data on insurance claims, they analyzed the costs of care from 12 months before delivery and three months thereafter. The researchers wanted to record all related pre-pregnancy expenses; Many women seek care and advice before they become pregnant to address related problems and optimize the outcome, Moniz said. Three months after the birth, pregnancy complications and pregnancy-related disorders would occur.

The study said that the average patient share of vaginal delivery costs increased from $ 2,910 to $ 4,314 over the study period, while their share for C-section deliveries increased from $ 3,364 to $ 5,161. The average costs for everyone, regardless of the delivery method, were $ 3,069 in 2008 and $ 4,569 in 2015.

Almost all women had a number of out-of-pocket costs related to maternity care. But “we really noticed the size of those costs,” Moniz said. “I didn’t expect that – and I don’t think many of my patients have saved that kind of money and are ready to go in the case of healthcare costs.”

The standardized costs of maternity care were actually fairly stable during that period, so although it was clear that the proportion of patients paying for the birth of a child increased, it was a bit of digging to figure out why. The findings were simple: the women retained a higher share of the cost of having a baby, mainly through deductibles.

The study

About 55% of women with babies with coverage have insurance through the commercial market, while about 45% have Medicaid, which covers the costs for women with very low incomes.

The Affordable Care Act would make pregnancy screenings and treatments easier and tell insurance companies to cover those costs. But it also said they could make patients pay for copays, coin insurance and deductibles.

Insurers have taken this to heart. The increase in the own costs for insured patients increased.

Deductible is an amount that you have to pay on health care before the insurance starts to cover the costs. Currency insurance is a percentage of the costs paid respectively by the insurance and the insured. For example, the insurer can pay 70% and patients 30% of the costs that the insurance covers. The distribution on luxury plans can be 90% and 10%. Copayments are usually fixed costs that the insured person pays for a particular service, such as $ 25 for an office visit and $ 100 for first aid.

Among the highlights of the study:

The proportion of women with deductibles increased from 68.5% in 2008 to 86.6% in 2015.

There were also increases, albeit smaller, in the proportion of women with coins. And some women had to pay all three: deductibles, copayments and coin insurance.

The proportion of women with cash maternity expenses was 98.2% in 2015, compared to 93.7% in 2008.

In 2015, family income made virtually no difference in the average out-of-pocket maternity expenses. Only $ 2 separated the average predicted expenses for working women with a lower income and a higher income.

“Maternity coverage is important for healthy mothers and babies,” the study authors wrote. “This is especially the case in the light of the increasing number of chronic disorders in women who present themselves before giving birth. Financial burdens put women at risk for postponing or postponing maternity care. … Late or insufficient prenatal care increases the risk of pregnancy complications, including premature birth and stillbirth. Inadequate postpartum care can lead to poor management of postpartum depression and chronic conditions. “

Care search

Maternity care providers see more complex maternity care cases, from more women giving birth for the first time in old age to an increased number of women with chronic conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes and substance use, Moniz told Deseret News.

They need to be treated for those conditions to ensure good pregnancy outcomes, she said, adding one reason to study data on births from 12 months before to 3 months after delivery, as services are sometimes not billed as pregnancy related, although they are.

Although the own costs have risen, some steps help to reduce the total costs, starting with getting early antenatal care and following up the doctor’s orders.

Intermountain Healthcare takes systematic action to reduce costs, using evidence-based medicine, according to Anne-Marie Savage, executive director for obstetrics and neonatal operations for the health care system in Utah.

“With evidence-based practice, the goal is to offer the highest quality of care at the lowest costs for patients. We are very sensitive to costs because we know that more mothers have more own costs than ever before, “she said.

Among other things, Intermountain documents the past pregnancy history of patients as part of a process to make a ‘risk score’ that can help determine certain aspects of care.

“Most pregnancies are low risk and without complications,” said Jean Millar, executive clinical director for women and newborns at Intermountain. “For them, the duration of the stay is probably the largest part of the costs.”

Although standardized costs are fairly stable, this does not mean that some people do not have higher costs. When women have to be seen more often for complex health problems, the costs increase. A deviation in baby’s development can increase costs, especially if a specialist is needed. Delivery by caesarean section, more common in some parts of the country than others, also leads to higher costs.

There are also conditions that may develop after childbirth, such as postpartum depression or pregnancy-related high blood pressure or heart failure, that increase the maternity costs of an individual.

The costs of medication, labor, how long someone is in the hospital, whether a mother is older and her case more complex, the fact that caregivers see more mothers who are sick and therefore need more services and sometimes push longer hospital admissions all cost individual basis, Savage said.

If a mother has high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or other conditions, it can also affect baby’s health, and therefore pregnancy-related costs, Millar said.

The industry has also taken measures to both protect patient safety and reduce costs. The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, a national nursing organization, recommends that mothers give birth naturally rather than induce labor. That can reduce the risk, the duration of the stay and the need for intervention, Savage said. The joint committee also does not recommend elective work before 39 weeks, unless there is a medical condition that makes this necessary.

Such measures inevitably improve costs, Savage said.

Experts believe that reducing complications and reducing costs can lead to lower insurance costs and less deductible. They could certainly delay the cost increases.