Instrument weighs exoplanets by observing their gravitational effects

The NEID instrument mounted on the 3.5-meter WIYN telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory. The cooperation funds of NASA-NSF Exoplanet Observational Research (NN-EXPLORE) NEID (abbreviation for NN-EXPLORE Exoplanet studies with Doppler spectroscopy). NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory / KPNO / NSF / AURA

Researchers have shown the first results of a new tool for calculating the weight of distant exoplanets. The NN-EXPLORE Exoplanet study with Doppler spectroscopy, or NEID, is an instrument mounted on the WIYN telescope in the Kitt Peak National Observatory and is funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation.

Devices such as the TESS telescope that hunts on the planet work by looking at the light of stars and seeing if there are periodic dips in light levels. If this is the case, it indicates that a planet can pass between the star and the earth. If this dip happens according to a fixed schedule, it suggests a planet in orbit.

The way in which NEID examines distant planets is different: it searches for a significant ‘wiggle’ of the stars around which the planets revolve. The same thing happens in our solar system – when a huge planet like Jupiter moves around the sun, the strong gravity causes the sun to move back and forth at around 43 feet per second (13 meters per second). The Earth also produces this effect, although it is smaller and less massive, but only causes a fluctuation of 0.3 feet per second (0.1 meter per second). The larger the planet is relative to the star, and the closer it is, the more wobbling it causes.

Other instruments can detect wobbles of 3 feet (1 meter) per second, but NEID is more sensitive and can detect three times the precision of these previous instruments. This means that it can find rocky planets that circle around smaller stars than our sun, and have a greater chance of finding smaller planet-sized planets.

By observing the wiggle of stars, researchers can work out all kinds of information about planets orbiting the Earth, including their diameter, mass and density. The density indicates whether the planet is rocky or gaseous and the distance to the star gives an indication of the surface temperature. Ultimately, researchers can place earthy planets orbiting around sun-like stars at a distance that could allow liquid water to exist on their surfaces.

The “first light” image of NEID was shown this week at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu, illustrating the light detected by the sun-like star Pegasi in the Pegasus constellation.

