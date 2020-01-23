Instead of Super Bowl ads, these 9 brands create activations - Adweek

With Super Bowl 54 in less than two weeks, more brands are teasing their big game plans. We’ve been keeping an eye on the most anticipated commercials in our Super Bowl 2020 ad tracker since Fox sold out all of its game inventory last November.

But what can big brands expect that have no in-game advertising? Many are still planning to motivate consumers on the Super Bowl weekend through Miami activations and concerts, digital campaigns, and social media sweepstakes. Here you can see which brands such as AT&T, Stella Artois, Jack in the Box and Volvo have planned for the big game.

Stella Artois Port de Stella

Anheuser-Busch will show four ads for five of its brands in Super Bowl 2020, without Stella Artois. Instead, the Belgian beer company will bring a luxurious European port to Miami with Port de Stella. Experienced marketing agency Mosaic will produce the event, which will take over Wharf Miami from January 30th to February 30th. 1. Admission is free (although registration is required) to enjoy musical performances by artists Sofi Tukker and DJ Irie, as well as panel discussions with prominent guests such as Queer Eyes Karamo. Stella has also partnered with The Infatuation for a dinner curated by Chef Rosio Sanchez from Sánchez Cantina in Copenhagen and Nabil Hadj Hassen from Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina in Rome. For people who don’t want to pop up, Stella offers boat trips on VanDutch branded yachts.

AT&T TV Super Saturday night

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will not be the only divas to appear in Miami on the Super Bowl weekend. Lady Gaga will host the 10th anniversary of AT & T’s pre-game concert on February 1 at Meridian at Island Gardens, a new 65,000-square-foot venue. AT&T has renamed the event, formerly known as DirecTV Super Saturday Night, to highlight AT&T TV Now, the TV streaming service that is currently being tested in select markets, including Miami. The 10th annual event is hosted by an internal team led by Roger Hyde, SVP for Creative Services at AT&T, and is open to the public.

Lowe’s hometown

Lowe’s hometown will have 32 NFL team vignettes at the Super Bowl Experience.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s, a first-time NFL sponsor this season, presents the league’s Super Bowl Experience, which runs from January 25-26 and February 29-29. 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The home improvement company works with the 160over90 agency to create a themed neighborhood experience with 32 vignettes that represent each NFL team. The installations will feature team logos and colors with designs inspired by the region and the team’s fan traditions. These include the Tennessee Titans T-Rac Temple with a Parthenon replica and the Sir Purr Palace of the Carolina Panthers, where royal and jungle themes merge. Activation is part of Lowe’s new “Bring It Home” campaign, which presents the brand as a point of contact for tools necessary to host a Super Bowl party at home.

Super Bowl sleepover competition at the Courtyard Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott, the sponsor of the NFL hotel, is returning its activation at the stadium, which invites competition winners to stay in a replica of a Courtyard suite at Hard Rock Stadium. This year’s winner is Denise Ammon, who can invite three friends to sleep in the suite and wake up in the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Courtyard has teamed up with 160over90 to complete the activation.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut delivers slices in branded pickups in Miami.

Pizza Hut

The NFL’s official pizza sponsor plans to ship nearly 30,000 free slices in Miami over the Super Bowl weekend. Pizza Hut will launch a delivery fleet of Ford F250 trucks, scooters and bicycles that will travel to more than 15 locations around the city, including Wynwood Walls, Little Havana and the University of Miami. The brand will also sponsor the MVP Award at NFL Honors the night before the Super Bowl. To celebrate the host city, Pizza Hut and First Book, a nonprofit partner, donate $ 54,000 in grants to local educators in the Miami area.

Springteufel

The fast food company Jack in the Box has given up a Super Bowl spot for the second year in a row in order to get involved again socially. The brand takes advantage of its new partnership with Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog film, in which the brand brought its tiny tacos back on the menu as a favorite Sonic snack with a social media competition on Super Bowl Sunday. During the game’s 19 commercial breaks, Jack in the Box will have a Twitter conversation that invites fans to tweet to win partnership-related prizes. In addition, on February 2, the brand will launch a custom AR marker tech lens on Snapchat that allows users to find Sonic’s rings in malls in San Diego, Santa Monica, and San Francisco to win free tacos.

Volvo safety sunday

Volvo

Volvo estimates that the brand’s innovations have saved more than 1 million lives since Nils Bohlin introduced the three-point seat belt for the company in 1959. To celebrate, Volvo has launched a digital campaign that promises to give away $ 1 million in cars if security occurs during the Super Bowl. Consumers can take part in a custom campaign website, VolvoSafetySunday.com, to win. There they will be asked to design their own car and submit a unique configuration code until shortly before the start on February 2nd away cars to randomly selected participants.

Visa

Visa, sponsor of the NFL, will partner with brand ambassador Saquon Barkley on January 30, who will return to the New York Giants to visit Miami’s Cheeseburger Baby, a local burger joint owned by Latinx women. Barkley demonstrates Visa contactless payment options and hands out contactless cards that allow customers to pay for their meals. Barkley then boarded a Miami-Dade Transit bus to demonstrate Visa Tap-to-Pay option for drivers. Visa also sponsors the NFL shop at the Super Bowl Experience, where the brand presents AR activation, where consumers can simulate checkout by throwing their items through virtual goal posts. Barkley will also be in the photo shop.

