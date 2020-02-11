Instant Pot has made a lid for an air fryer and this is for sale

To let you know that if you buy something here, Mashable may deserve a member commission.

Eliminate the need for two devices – bake them directly in your Instant Pot.

20-02-02

TL; DR: If you have an instant pot of six quarters, you don’t have to buy an air fryer: they have a lid that does a lot of new things, is compatible with most quart pots and can be purchased for $ 79.95 from $ 140.

Instant pots can do almost anything you want from a kitchen appliance, except frying. Well, so far so. The brand released a detachable lid that turns compatible 6-quarters stoves into air fryers.

This ingenious lid is for sale for $ 140, which is quite substantial for something that is not isolated. Fortunately, it is currently reduced to $ 79.95.

In addition to roasting in the air, this lid has the functions of grilling, baking, roasting, heating and drying out, so that you do not have to exchange it continuously for the standard Instant Pot lid. Together with the air box lid you get a deep-frying basket with several levels that goes into the pot, so you can use the deep space.

As amazing as this lid is, it unfortunately does not fit with every model of Instant Pot. It is compatible with most 6-quart models and only works with those with stainless steel inner pots. It is not compatible with the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 60, Duo Evo Plus 6, Duo Evo Plus 60, Duo SV or Max 60.

If you have one of the models it works with and you have had itching to get an air fryer, grab the Instant Pot air fryer cover on sale for $ 79.95.

Do you love the idea of ​​the lid of the Instant Pot air fryer but don’t have an Instant Pot? View this for sale.

This version of the Instant Pot consists of seven devices in one and functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamboat, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. It has beautiful red details for when you want to add a touch of color to your kitchen. This machine usually costs you $ 99.99, but it is Amazon’s deal of the day and available for $ 64.99.

This is the best-selling model from Instant Pot. It is just like the aforementioned version, which works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamboat, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer. It is just black and silver instead of red and silver. Snag for $ 79, a drop of $ 99.95.

This bad boy is one step higher and does everything the Duo does with the addition of canning and sous vide functions. Unfortunately this is one of the listed models as not compatible with the air box lid, but it is still a great device if air boxes are not a necessity for you. Normally the Instant Pot Max is $ 199.95, but you can get it now for $ 109.99.

Again, this more advanced model has all the functions of the Duo, but it also makes cakes and eggs and sterilizes food. It has tons of one-touch presets to take the guesswork out of cooking. Usually $ 149.95, the Ultra is for sale for $ 128.38.

