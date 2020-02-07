Instagram’s $ 20 billion ad revenue is not exactly surprising – Adweek

It’s hard to remember now, but Instagram was ad-free in the first three years of its existence.

After buying the $ 1 billion photo sharing platform in 2012, Facebook promised users that it would not be too much too soon: “We will focus on delivering a small number of beautiful images , high quality photos and videos from a handful of brands that are already great members of the Instagram community, ”the company announced in a 2013 blog post.

But it’s 2020 now and my Instagram feed is full of shoe companies I’ve never heard of, while Squarespace and LinkedIn bundle their advertised stories between those of my friends and family. Instagram’s ad-free era is just a fleeting memory.

Since Facebook monetized Instagram for the first time more than six years ago, it hasn’t published regular revenue numbers in the earnings reports (Facebook only went public a month after Instagram was purchased). According to a new Bloomberg report that Instagram 2019 alone had $ 20 billion in advertising revenue, the photo sharing app has developed to a significant portion of Facebook’s total revenue, quarter of total social network revenue – a considerable slice of the cake.

This news isn’t exactly a shock to those who help brands advertise on social media.

Bridget Jewell is Social Creative Director at Periscope, a Minneapolis-based agency that represents brands such as Target, Trolli and Truvia. If anything, Jewell is surprised that Instagram does not make up a large part of Facebook’s earnings.

“We have seen the shift in key audiences that our customers see after more time on Instagram than on Facebook. It appears that the shift in advertising revenue would have been faster or faster than it was,” said Jewell.

Stagnation in platform growth could be due to the limited number of ad formats – especially in-feed and story-based offerings.

Jess Richards, Global Head of Social at Havas Media, who works with clients like Disney, Emirates, and Michelin, said that in the past 12 months, most of the brands she works with have been promoting Instagram more and more. “The global growth of Instagram users and the amount of time they have spent in the feed and with stories is a quick indicator of why advertising revenue is increasingly coming from Instagram,” said Richards. “They have made all targeting functions consistent across their network of apps and can easily optimize the ad formats within the feed and stories on all platforms.”

In addition, both cited Instagram’s trading function as a key driver of growth. “Part of Instagram’s popularity is that it’s the online shopping marketplace of discovery,” said Jewell. “When you shop online – like in a mall – you most likely do it on Instagram. Pinterest used to be part of it, and it still is, but it’s just not the same as Instagram.”

Instagram’s Google Checkout feature, which allows users to make purchases through the app launched in March, has helped brands that go directly to consumers “be recognized to a greater extent where they may not have been able to do so”.

Asher Chester, head of performance marketing at Agency Within, which represents Nike and Hugo Boss, among others, says that checkout is still in its infancy. Once Instagram adds more features and more users can conveniently shop on the platform, Instagram could really see an increase in revenue. “I think the biggest chance for Instagram to continue to grow its revenue is to unlock Instagram Checkout, establish this mainstream and find ways to motivate even more influencers to get involved on the platform,” said Chester. “If they can figure that out, you will probably only see that percentage increase.”

