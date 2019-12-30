Instagram Top 9: How to Create and Share Yours

Loading...

By the end of 2019, your Instagram feed is probably full of posts of the year reviewing people showcasing their most popular images of the year. If you’re looking to create and share your own Instagram top 9 before the end of the year, here’s how.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

As you’ve been browsing your Instagram feed over the past week, you’ve likely seen a “top 9” of the friends and celebrities you follow. Essentially, this breaks down your top 9 Instagram posts in terms of tastes and creates an elegant grid-like image that you can share with all of your subscribers.

Despite the trend’s popularity, you still can’t create a top 9 native collage in the Instagram app. Instead, it’s a feature that third-party developers have launched. Here’s how to create your own with a third-party application.

How to Create Your Instagram Top 9

One of the best and most popular apps to create your Instagram Top 9 is Beta Labs ‘Top Nine’. First, you need to download the app for free from the App Store. From there, the app will ask for your Instagram username. Enter it and select “continue”. Next, the app will ask for your email address. If you have a dedicated “junk” email address, I suggest using this one here (or you can type something completely random).

After entering your email address, the application will generate your Instagram Top 9 grid based on your most popular publications of the year. You will see a “Top Nine” watermark on your grid, but you can remove it with an in-app purchase of $ 2.99 if you wish.

To share your top 9 grid on Instagram, press the “Share” button in the “Top Nine” app and save the photo to your photo library or share it directly in your Instagram stories. If you save it to your photo library, you can upload it to Instagram like you would any other image.

There are other options for creating your Instagram year in review. You can try the “Top Nine” website as well as this “Best Nine” website. The latter of the two does not require you to enter an email address, but only works with your Instagram username.

Last but not least, after generating your Instagram top 9, use the “Forget me” tool from Beta Labs via this link. Beta Labs indicates that the use of this tool will “delete all associated data” from your account.

One last piece of advice: beware of apps that require you to log into your Instagram account. These first 9 images can be generated without this access, as you can see with the services we have mentioned above.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU (/ integrated)