Instagram starts deploying DMs on the web, says priority on iPad app

Instagram launched the launch of direct messaging on the web today. For now, this is only a test with a “small percentage” of users, but the functionality is deployed worldwide.

As reported by The Verge, Instagram Message Direct UX on the web will be almost identical to iPhone and Android:

The direct messaging experience will be essentially the same via the browser as on mobile. You can create new groups or start a conversation with someone from the DM screen or from a profile page; you can also double tap to like a message, share photos from the desktop, and see the total number of unread messages you have. You can receive desktop DM notifications if you enable notifications for the entire Instagram site in your browser. Instagram says it will “keep repeating” about it during the test.

Ashley Carman of the Verge asked Instagram why DMs on the web would come before an iPad app and a spokesperson dodged the question, stressing that it was still not a priority for the company.

When asked why Instagram prioritizes Web DMs over something like an iPad app, a company spokesperson dismissed The Verge for its usual rationale and said that Web DMs help its users to “stay in touch with the people you care about”.

This decision is in line with Facebook’s desire to unify its messaging services on all its platforms.

You can check if you are one of the small group of users from around the world who now have access to MDs on the web. Instagram did not share when it could deploy the functionality to all users.

