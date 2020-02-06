Instagram now shows who you least interact with and who is most in your feed

Instagram introduces a server-side update that offers new ways to filter the accounts you’re tracking. You can now see who you least interacted with and who appears most frequently in your feed. There’s also a new filter that shows accounts based on when you followed them.

Instagram announced the news on Twitter (via The Verge). Similar to the iPhone, it shows which apps you used most often in the settings, but with people you follow on the social media platform.

Whether you intend to stop tracking or mute some accounts, or just to ask who appears most frequently in your feed or who you have had the least contact with, it is a useful feature.

When calculating the accounts for these new categories, Instagram takes into account the last 90 days of activity.

The update will now be released to see if you have it:

Go to the profile tab (person icon) in the lower right corner of Instagram

Tap “Follow”

When you’ve received the change, “Least interacts with” and “Most viewed in feed” will appear at the top

As shown in the image above (via The Verge), you can now sort accounts by the time you followed them. Tap the up / down arrow button next to Sort By to change the filter.

