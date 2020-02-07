Instagram is making progress in testing monetization for IGTV – Adweek

Monetization at IGTV seems to be moving a step closer, as Instagram is now testing ways that developers can use their content to make money for the long-form video.

Developer and blogger Jane Manchun Wong shared screenshots in a tweet from an IGTV ad space as part of the Instagram affiliate program.

A screen displays: “You are authorized to monetize your IGTV videos. You can make money by running short advertisements on your IGTV videos. If you make money from IGTV, you agree to the Monetization Policy of the Partner program to follow. “

These guidelines have not been described in detail, but the monetization guidelines of the partners of the parent company Facebook can probably serve as a guide.

An Instagram spokesman said in a statement: “We will continue to look for ways to help developers make money with IGTV. We have no further details now, but we will continue to develop. “

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a tweet: “It’s no secret that we looked at it. We focused first on ensuring that the product had legs – otherwise there is little to monetize in the first place IGTV is still in its infancy, but it is growing and we are looking for other ways to make it sustainable for the creators. “

Creators and publishers on Facebook Watch, Facebook’s elongated video site, can make money with pre-roll ads and mid-roll in-stream ads, and while Instagram wouldn’t comment, with the in-stream ad model, where Content creators retain 55% of the revenue generated seems logical.

Instagram has made further changes to IGTV in the past few months, paving the way for monetization.

Last October, IGTV was expanded to include series support. In January, Instagram made uploading videos easier, so people and brands have the same options as they already uploaded photos and videos to Instagram’s main feed.

Publishers have expressed interest should Instagram get ahead.

George Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer of lifestyle entertainment company Kin, said in an interview last month: “I am absolutely convinced that Facebook will expand monetization to IGTV. The real innovation in marketing was on the platforms. IGTV provides another means of reaching people in different circumstances. “