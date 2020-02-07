Instagram is experimenting with IGTV revenues, which is not something for some reason

Get ready, IGTV makers, because it’s your turn to make some money.

Almost two years ago, Instagram launched IGTV to compete with YouTube. If you had ever assumed that video makers could generate income with advertisements with their IGTV videos (a central function of YouTube), you were wrong.

The good news is that this may change in the near future. TechCrunch reported that Instagram is messing around with the idea of ​​generating revenue with ads for IGTV videos, originally based on a tip from Jane Manchun Wong.

If that wasn’t enough, Instagram chief Honcho Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram “explored” the idea on Twitter early on Friday morning.

It is no secret that we have investigated this. We first focused on ensuring that the product had legs – otherwise there would be little money in the first place. IGTV is still in its early days, but it is growing and that’s why we are investigating more ways to make it sustainable for makers.

– Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 7 February 2020

Given that Instagram consists of influencer sponcon, it is a bit surprising that it took so long before IGTV could potentially generate revenue with advertisements. Google alone earned $ 15 billion in YouTube ads last year, and while you certainly wouldn’t expect Facebook to replicate that quickly, it seems that it should be easy money.

But in Mosseri’s tweet, he pointed out that Instagram wanted to ensure that people actually used IGTV before people could make money with it. That seems to have been a problem with the elongated video app in the first two years of the digital landscape. Despite Instagram’s efforts to fill your news feed and Explore page with IGTV content, it hasn’t caught on yet.

Just a few weeks ago, Instagram removed the IGTV button from the app’s home page. That in combination with struggling download numbers for the independent IGTV app did not give a rosy picture for the long-term perspectives of the function. That said, if people can quickly start getting paper from their IGTV videos, that could give a boost.

