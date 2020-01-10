Instagram introduces new SloMo, Echo and Duo effects for Boomerang

Loading...

If you use Instagram a lot, you probably know what a Boomerang is – these short, looped videos.

As of today, social media users will have three new options for sharing Boomerang stories: SloMo, Echo and Duo. The announcement is an attempt to keep Instagram attractive to users, especially with the growing competition.

The boomerangs were introduced in 2015 and it lasted for almost five years without any significant updates. An Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch that it was probably the feature most used by users to record stories, so they decided to improve it.

Your Instagram camera allows you to easily express yourself and share what you do, think or feel with your friends. Boomerang is one of the most popular camera formats and we are excited to expand the creative ways of using Boomerang to turn everyday moments into something fun and unexpected.

The new filters are available in the Boomerang composer located in the Instagram Stories camera. Once you’ve recorded a video, tap the infinite symbol that appears on the screen to reveal the new options.

With SlowMo, as the name suggests, Boomerang videos are slowed down to half their original speed. Echo adds a blur effect that makes everything move “almost like you’re drunk”, and Duo speeds up the video with a glitch effect by moving back and forth. It is also possible to cut and adjust the length of the boomerangs registered with the update.

🐢 SlowMo

🗣 Echo

👯‍♀️ Duo

Boomerang has new creative twists that will make you say yaaassssss. Try them all today. pic.twitter.com/wp0A71RefL

– Instagram (@instagram) January 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

These effects aren’t exactly new, as other apps like Snapchat and TikTok offer similar alternatives. Instagram has made several improvements to Stories in the past few months to keep users on the platform.

To get the new effects, you must have the latest version of the Instagram app available on the App Store.

