Instagram has reportedly removed posts that support Soleimani

Instagram and Facebook remove posts that support Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general and leader who, according to CNN, was killed in a US-approved airstrike.

Coda Story reports that Iranian journalists, influencers, and human rights defenders would get posts unless their entire accounts were removed from the platform.

Instagram is one of the few western social media sites that are not blocked in Iran. For this reason, many Iranians reported about Soleimani after his death. Facebook is blocked (as is Twitter), but some people access it via VPN.

Facebook, which Instagram owns, states that it keeps the U.S. sanctions on Iran by removing the posts and accounts. “We operate under US sanction laws, including those related to the designation and management of the IRGC by the US government,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement to CNN. The spokesman also said that people who feel that their posts have been incorrectly removed may go through the appointment process.

Meanwhile, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei called the move “undemocratic”. He said on Twitter: “In an undemocratic and undefiled action, Instagram blocked the voice of an innocent nation that protested General Soleimani’s arrest while the real terrorists were exposed.” The tweet continued: “The stick behind democracy and media freedom is shown at the last moment.”

In an undemocratic and outrageous act, Instagram blocked the voice of an innocent nation that protested General # Soleimani’s statement while giving real terrorists an open voice

– Alirabiei (@Alirabiei_ir) January 6, 2020

Now the Iranian state media has stated that the government has called for legal action against Instagram across the country and has even set up a portal for Iranians to submit removed posts. As Coda Story reported, Iran closed the internet for a week in November 2019, and some believed this was a precursor to a complete shutdown of the internet. This move from Instagram could further impact government censorship.