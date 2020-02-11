Instagram brings more transparency to content reporting with support requests – Adweek

Instagram celebrated Safer Internet Day on Tuesday with some improvements to its security features.

Facebook’s photo and video sharing network has introduced a new support request feature that makes the process more transparent when users report content on their platform.

Users can tap Support Requests in their settings to view information such as the status of their reports.

Tapping More Options calls up additional actions that can be performed, e.g. B. Mute, block, restrict or untrack the account from which the reported content originates.

If a user disagrees with Instagram’s decision after reporting content, the “Request review” option will initiate a new review.

According to Instagram, support requests will be released in the coming weeks.

Users whose accounts have been deactivated can now contest these decisions directly through the Instagram application instead of going through the help.

The option appears automatically when users try to log in to accounts that are disabled.

User names are pre-populated, and account holders have the option to provide details such as full name, email address, and the reason they believe Instagram has incorrectly disabled the account. Then tap Request a review.

This feature will also be introduced in the coming weeks.

Instagram

A blog post from Instagram said: “We want everyone to feel safe on Instagram. We strive to develop tools and inform people about how they can control their experiences.” You can find more information about the functions that we have in store for you here. “