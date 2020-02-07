Instagram allows users to sort the list of accounts they’re tracking – Adweek

Instagram has started to introduce a tool that allows users to clean up the list of accounts they track based on how often they have interacted with those accounts.

When Instagrammer goes to their profiles and clicks “Follow”, the accounts they follow are shown in categories, including “Most viewed in feed” and “Least with”.

You can also sort by when they started following accounts.

If you do decide to narrow the list of accounts you are following, you can do so from this screen. There you can also click on the three dots to manage notifications from accounts or to mute them.

An Instagram spokesman said: “Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things that interest you, but we know that your interests and relationships can change over time. Whether you’re graduating, moving to a new city, or obsessed with new interests and finding a community, we want to make it easier for you to manage your Instagram accounts so that they best represent your current connections and interests. “