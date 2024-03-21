Zero to Millions, The Inspiring Journey of a Photo Editing App

In 2018, an impresve story unfolded in a small New York flat, where Tessa “Tezza” Barton and Cole Herrmann, a duo driven by the same passion, started a business with no cash on hand. Their joint effort led to the Tezza app, born from their skills in snapping photos and crafting code. Fast forward, and their creation is now wowing everyone to the tune of $26.5 million in yearly earnings and has roped in 2.5 million users each month.

The Humble Beginnings

Tezza’s birthplace was a cramped 250squarefoot apartment in New York City, hardly perfectit had its fair share of troubles like a bum radiator and a yucky brown waterdripping showerhead. Yet Tessa Barton turned their little abode into #lifegoals on her Instagram feed. The gap between what was real and how it looked online set off a lightbulb moment for them. The couple saw th

They came up with the idea to turn Barton’s unique style into readymade photo filters, so people could get that Instagramperfect look without spending money on fancy cameras or editing programs.

A Naïve yet Bold Step Forward

The Tezza app started as an experiment, a series of hits and misses. The creators tried things like selling books and a line of denim jackets that flopped. These early stumbles were lessons in disguise. They learned that people really liked their home’s collage wall they’d posted about on social media. That insight led to their first hit, photo collage sets featuring quotes, art, and pictures that let buyers bring some of the BartonHerrmann household charm into their own spaces. This win was important, but the hassle of shipping physical items made it clear they needed something easier to deliver.

From Filters to a Full Fledged App

It became clear that people didn’t only like what Barton’s pictures were of but also their unique style, which prompted the creation of readytouse filters for Adobe Lightroom. This project was a hit and served as the base for the Tezza applaunched in June 2018 with a bold look characterized by bright red, big lettering. The app aimed to grab attention amidst sleeker rivals. Known for its easy photo editing capabilities, Tezza quickly gained traction with social media fans and ranked alongside giants like Lightroom and VSCO in Apple’s App Store.

Building a Lifestyle Brand

The brand Tezza is now more than just a photo editor. it’s become a lifestyle name. The business based out of Los Angeles has broadened its offerings to include things like collage kits, clothing lines, and there’s even been the release of their own magazine in print form. The app itself is making good money since people are willing to pay for access to its wide array of tools useful for editing both photos and videos. Barton and Her

rmann have always been on the cutting edge, constantly adding new features and growing their brand. By earning steady income without active involvement, they’ve managed to pour more money back into their business. This approach has helped them turn their company into a multimillion dollar operation.

Pushing Through Hard Times with Determination and Smarts

Tezza began with true grit and smart planning. Barton and Herrmann had a rough start, scraping by just enough to afford their small studio flat. Despite the struggles and emotional rollercoasters, they kept at it late into the night, refining their app. Their commitment turned Tezza into a powerhouse that now rakes in about $2.2 million every month.

A True Story of Sticking It Out

Barton and Herrmann’s journey is all about sticking to your guns, using your wits, and hustling hard. They prove that if you’ve got a solid game plan and don’t give up easily, even the toughest obstacles can be conquered.

Once faced with huge challenges, they now operate a thriving business and inspire budding business owners everywhere. The Tezza app makes photo editing easy for everyone, giving people a way to showcase their artistic side and share their life moments with others.

Looking ahead

Barton and Herrmann are on the lookout for fresh ways to grow Tezza, like setting up live events and connecting with fans in the real world. Their rise from a tiny apartment in New York to leading a company worth millions is truly inspiring, it shows that hard work, fresh ideas, and learning from mistakes can lead to great success. The story of Tezza began simply,