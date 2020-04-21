Inspirational forces from amateur tailors worked hard to make thousands of pieces of PPE for the NHS – The Scottish Sun

9

Amateur tailors are working hard to provide frontline medics with washable protective clothing that they really need.

They have sewed nearly 25,000 sets of homemade scrubs – and produce thousands more every day.

Katie Stalker, 31, runs Scrub Hub in Cumbria

There are now 100 “Scrub Hubs” throughout the UK. Katie Stalker, 31, who runs one in Cumbria, said: “Extraordinary can help.

“It’s very emotional when you get orders from doctors who really need it. They are very grateful.

“Scrub Hub has people who want to help together and there is a real community spirit about it.”

This movement began when a doctor in east London asked his local WhatsApp volunteers to make their own scrubs.

Neighbors founded the first Scrub Hub on Hackney Wick – and within a few days dozens of similar groups have sprung up across Britain.

There are now almost 100 Scrub Hubs that accept orders from doctors and nurses individually rather than hospitals or NHS trusts.

Their volunteers get washable fabrics from suppliers, make designs then cut and sew clothes according to professional medical standards – and even ship the finished product.

Scrub Hub wants more people to get involved. Credit: SWNS: South West News Service

This movement began when Dr. Katie Ward asked his local WhatsApp volunteers to make their own scrubs

Fiona Anable, who founded Scrub Hub on Teesside, said: “Medical staff have a bad time on the front lines while many who want to help cannot do anything but sit at home while twirling their thumbs.

“It marries both parties.

“So many people want to be involved as volunteers.”

Fiona O’Connor, who helps run the group in Chichester, West Sussex, said: “It feels like setting up a new business overnight.”

Today’s Covid-19 daily update revealed 828 hospital deaths, bringing the official UK total to 17,337.

But the actual number including deaths outside the hospital could reach 24,500, it is feared.

Fiona O’Connor helped run Scrub Hub in Sussex

The number of NHS workers who died from corona-related deaths rose to 110.

The new figures also reveal home care deaths from the virus jumped fivefold to more than 1,000 in the week ending Apil 10.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Matt Hancock faced growing pressure after the number of tests conducted for Covid-19 fell for the second day in a row.

