Loading...

Samantha Barbash – the real inspiration for the character of Jennifer Lopez in Scammers – sues the directors of the film for defamation. The defendants are STX Films, Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC.

Hustlers tells the story of a dancer in difficulty, Destiny (Constance Wu), who befriends a renowned dancer, Ramona (Lopez), who later enlists her in a scam in which they lure bankers from Wall Street at the club, drug them and steal them. The film was based on the 2015 New York magazine story, “The Hustlers at Scores”, of which Barbash was a source. Barbash pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault and petty theft for his role in the real-life regime in 2016, ultimately serving five years of probation.

While Hustlers presented a fictionalized version of the events in “The Hustlers at Scores”, in her Barbash costume claims that the character of Ramona is still too similar to her. The prosecution claims that Barbash refused to cede his life rights to the filmmakers and that “with blatant disregard for their lack of authority and / or consent, the defendants proceeded to exploit the resemblance and character of Ms. Barbash for the film and its promotion ”.

Bruno V. Gioffre, Jr., lawyer for Barbash, recounts Rolling stone“My client is offended that the defendants used his likeness to earn more than $ 150 million, defamed his character and tried to deceive him by selling his rights to the production company for only $ 6,000.”

STX Films spokesperson says Rolling stone“Although we have not yet seen the complaint, we will continue to defend our right to tell factual stories based on the public record.”

A representative from Nuyorican Productions declined to comment. Gloria Sanchez Productions representative did not return immediately Rolling stoneRequest for comments.

Barbash’s trial continues by saying that the defendants did not try to fictitious her life, nor to create a composite character, but rather “engaged in a systematic effort to make known that JLO played Mrs. Barbash”.

For example, the prosecution claims that when promoting Hustlers, the defendants deliberately discussed the real events that inspired the film, including details of Barbash’s life, such as where she worked, her legal proceedings and her plea agreement. The costume even distinguishes the moment towards the end of the film when Ramona, after accepting his plea, sends a cameraman out of court, just like Barbash did after submitting his own plea.

Barbash seeks $ 40 million in compensatory and exemplary damages, as well as a permanent injunction that would prevent STX from reproducing or distributing Hustlers.

Barbash has threatened to file a complaint for Hustlers long before the film arrives in September. In April, she told The New York Post, “We are putting an end to it because it actually distorts me. I have never been a stripper. It’s defamation.” Barbash previously worked as a hostess.