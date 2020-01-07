Insight Partners acquires enterprise security company Armis in a deal of $ 1.1 billion

Loading...

Security will become stranger in 2020

Steve Ranger tells Karen Roby about how new and unexpected threats will keep the cyber security team busy throughout the year. Read more: https://zd.net/39BbLWz

Insight Partners has acquired Armis Security in a deal worth $ 1.1 billion to gather more cyber security companies under the umbrella of its $ 20 billion asset portfolio.

On Monday, venture capital and the private equity firm announced that the deal is the largest takeover of enterprise security to date. Insight pays $ 1.1 billion in cash, with CapitalG – formerly known as Google Capital – contributing $ 100 million along with “rollover from certain existing shareholders.”

Armis Security, founded in 2015 by Yevgeny Dibrov, Tomer Schwartz and Nadir Izrael, is based in California and specializes in “agentless” device security.

The company offers enterprise-grade security solutions for businesses, healthcare, retailers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Armis counts Fortune 500 organizations as customers.

Also see: Facebook approaches large cyber security companies, with acquisition goals in mind

The company previously raised $ 112 million through four financing rounds. The final round, a Series C, was led by Sequoia Capital and Insight was a participant. A total of $ 65 million was raised.

Armis believes that by next year up to 90 percent of all connected devices will be unattended, and therefore potentially unsecured, and offer threat actors enough opportunities to use them as channels to access wider networks. The solutions of the cyber security company aim to manage these endpoints by quarantining any device that is considered suspicious or potentially harmful.

CNET: Cyber ​​attack moves forward while the tension with Iran increases

Armis continues to operate independently under Dibrov and Izrael, respectively as CEO and CTO.

Insight will provide support through its business strategy and scale and the founders of the company Jeff Horing and Gili Raanan, along with MD Teddie Wardi, will sit on the board of Armis.

TechRepublic: 5 predictions for protecting data in the payment and security ecosystem

“We have grown exponentially so far and are proud to be the partner that Armis can use to help implement their vision of protecting unmanaged devices scattered around the world. We see the huge problem they solve,” Horing said. “Armis has established itself as the leader in the enterprise IoT security space and we believe that this team and their technology will continue to transform the way unmanaged devices are protected.”

Insight Partners currently accounts for more than $ 20 billion in assets and has invested in more than 300 companies worldwide.

The deal is expected to close in February, subject to regulatory approval.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0