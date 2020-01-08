Loading...

Prince Harry has “completely changed” since he met Meghan Markle, royal insiders say, and they firmly believe that she is the driving force behind her move to leave the royal family.

After Harry recently admitted in an interview that he was not getting along well with his brother Prince William, one source said: “The situation between the brothers was already tense when Harry met Meghan, but it got much worse after their marriage.

“Harry and Meghan didn’t spend any time with William and Kate and the two women don’t understand each other at all – the distance and the differences between them have become a huge rift. William and Kate are far more formal and easily fit the royal protocol, Harry and Meghan went in the opposite direction – they have nothing in common.

“Similarly, Harry spent less and less time with his old lifelong friends. He stopped being the stupid, relaxed character he had been, he became more private and withdrawn.

“Nobody can accuse Harry of wanting to protect his wife, who had a hard time with the British press. Harry absolutely loves her and wants her to be happy and safe and above all not to suffer like his mother Diana. But now all of Harry’s friends seem to be Meghan’s Hollywood friends, like the Clooneys. It’s almost as if she has taken total control of his life. “

The source added: “Everyone is convinced that Meghan is the driving force behind this move to leave the royal family. She is the one who wants to live in Canada and California again, where she feels happy and wants to dissuade her son Archie from the restrictive and intrusive policies of Buckingham Palace. “

On Wednesday, the couple announced in a statement on their social media page that they would leave the royal family.

“We intend to step down as” senior “members of the royal family to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” the statement said.

Soon after, Buckingham Palace released its own statement, describing things as “complicated” and apparently confirming that they were blind.

“Conversations with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process.”

A look at the time of Harry and Meghan as Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

Just over two years after their engagement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resign from their royal duties. After a turbulent time with the press, the drama of the Markle family, a birth and reports of breaks with the royal family, the departure is a historic moment for the royal family. We take a look back at her short time as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Getty Images

Participated in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2018.

Getty Images

On her wedding day: May 19, 2018.

Getty Images

Arrival by carriage to Trooping The Color – an annual birthday party for the seated British sovereign with over 1,400 guardsmen and cavalrymen – in June 2018.

Getty Images

Participated in the baptism of Prince Louis on July 9, 2018.

Getty Images

The couple are beaming to mark the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force on July 10, 2018.

Getty Images

Visited Sydney, Australia in October 2018.

Getty Images

Arrival in Tonga on October 25, 2018.

Getty Images

Participated in a service marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018.

Getty Images

Participation in the Royal Variety Performance on November 19, 2018.

Getty Images

Visit Birkenhead on January 14, 2019.

WireImage

Participation in the Endeavor Fund – a charity that helps wounded British military veterans – on February 7, 2019.

WireImage

Participation in the gala “Wider Earth” on February 12, 2019.

Getty Images

Travel through Morocco on February 25, 2019.

Getty Images

Participated in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019.

Getty Images

With her newborn son Archie on May 8, 2019.

Getty Images

Arrival by carriage to Trooping The Color on June 8, 2019.

Getty Images

At the European premiere “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019.

Getty Images

Participation in the 91st Memorial Field at Westminster Abbey on November 7, 2019.

Getty Images

Harry and Meghan were last seen at Canada House in London on January 7, 2020. As the couple are reported to be moving to Canada permanently, this visit may offer a sneak peek of their future.

Getty Images