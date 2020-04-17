Inside the ship stopping to look at the Arctic Sea

BoatlopnikBecause boats are also cars

You can tell the Norwegian research vessel Johan Hjort is made for the Arctic, because it contains a bronze bed inside.

“Some have, in fact, especially those ships that work in the high north during the winter when there is no sun,” said the boat’s leader, Hallgeir Johansen. A few passengers like the brown for looks, but the bed is mainly for mental health, Johansen said. “Some days your family is missing, there are long days, maybe it’s a small world on board. There are setbacks and low tide,” she told me, her voice swirling with her approach, in the air. subtleties of Norwegian English.

Captain Hallgeir Johansen on the cover of the Johan HjortPhoto: All author photos

The Johan Hjort is used by scientists from the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, an arm of the largest Ministry of Fisheries and Coastal Affairs, to conduct analysis of the marine ecosystem in Norwegian waters. The morning I boarded at the Johan Hjort in late January was the last day of the boat at the Arctic port of Tromsø. He was immediately set off for the Barents Sea, where he was to meet a Russian ship to jointly examine berry and dog sharks in the area. The data collected will be used to inform the national fishing quotas, limits that change each year based on analyzes like theirs, and to prevent overfishing of wild material.

The crew makes everything possible. Steering the boat off the deck is a one-man operation, but three sailors turn in and out of work, Johansen told me, as he showed how the screens showed the details of the ocean that scientists would later use in its calculations. The Chief Engineer and the First Engineer, of course, handle the machinery room, but double the plumage and electricians when needed, and six men are on the bridge. At the galley, three care about preparing food, “like a small hotel,” the leader said. He introduced me to the chef in charge of high school, who laughed when I asked if he was ever tired of cooking cod. “More than the fish,” he replied with a timid smile. It was his first day at work.

It wasn’t even the captain. Johansen has been at sea for 25 years, in all categories of boats: commercial transport, deep sea, research, seafront, ice picks, and large and small fishing vessels. When did I ask for his favorite? “All his fascination,” he replied, always the diplomat. Its worse that it is not the tedium of travel, but a fire on board. “You can’t run anywhere. It makes it scarier,” he told me. “But we are well trained, and so we could face it.”

Scientists are also trained for their work on the ship. After all, Johansen took me to the area where the water sampling machine, called the CTD rosette, is stored. CTD stands for Conductivity, Temperature and Depth – exactly what the bottles attached to the device measure when researchers release the device into the ocean. With the dark cylindrical bottles pinned around his frame, the machine looks less like a rose and more like a human bundle of dynamite.

After the captain, I dragged my head into the room at the door. It was empty, except for silver contours that were filled with plumes of yellow sick. Scientists throw the mesh into the water to capture plankton, the small organisms, which lie at the bottom of the marine food chain. The room turns into one of the most active areas of the boat when the ship is in motion, Johansen told me. The fish are brought together by massive, green nets as Johan Hjort crawls back with her moving forward. Then, alive and clear, the fish burst into the room through a silver cord in the back. Scientists immediately process and weigh them, then bathe them for future examination in the ship’s internal laboratories.

Following the tour was the storage space (green roof reels as high as the roof), the engine room (two engines, a desalination machine), and the entertainment room (book shelves, a theater). full room with sofas and an apartment). -screen TV). Our last stop was the gym and sauna area, in front of the tanning booth. The space had its name: “Klubb Midnattsol Solarium”, reading the sign laminated in the door to the sauna. In English, this would be “Midnight Sun Solarium Club,” referring to the Arctic summer sun.

As we got to the stage to finish the tour, the captain told me about some of his past trips. He made his first at the age of 18, aboard a shrimp. Once, with three and a half tons of light in the line, Johansen had embarked along the river that marks the border between Argentina and Uruguay. And he has traveled back and forth between the Arctic and North America, intriguing the ports of the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Massachusetts and Canada. When she remembered loading up on potatoes on Prince Edward Island, a smile spread across her face.

On the bridge, the captain’s first mate made us coffee, and Johansen took on a more relaxed tone. “Why are we sending fish from Europe to China to be processed, and back?” he wondered. “Things like that make a huge impact.” Buy it in place when you can, but don’t criticize those whose government policies and corporate action usually have a higher impact on the environment, he advised.

Thanks to the men for their hospitality, and then abandoned on the icy floor of the port of Tromsø. The sun had come in my absence. Before he fell to the horizon again, Johan Hjort would be gone.

