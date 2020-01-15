Inside the Numbers: what does Pat Shurmur say about the new Broncos OC

December 1, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur yells against side judge Jeff Lamberth (21) during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Credit Required: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Broncos and Vic Fangio made the surprising announcement that they would say goodbye to first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after the breach did not meet their expectations.

Almost immediately, the many years of offensive coordinator and the recently fired New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur were connected to the Broncos playing field, which he is now expected to take over.

What does Shurmur’s past say about him as an offensive caller and what does that mean for the Broncos?

Wherever Pat Shurmur has been, the attack has made an almost immediate leap.

In 2017, before Shurmur took over the work of the Giants, the G-Men finished 20th in passing DVOA, 29th in rushing DVOA and 23rd in total offensive DVOA. They were in total attack and passing yards in the lower half of the competition and ranked 26th in rushing yards, 31st in scoring. Pro Football Focus ranked them as the 21st best passing attack, the 25th best attack in general and they were among the bottom five teams of the competition in receiving, rushing and blocking pass.

In 2018, just after Shurmur took over the Giants’ head coach performance with Eli Manning still on quarterback, New York finished in the top half of the competition in every offensive DVOA category. They also finished above average in passing and scoring while finishing 17th in the total number of yards and 24th in rushing yards. Analytically, PFF ranked them as the 24th best passing attack, the 11th best receiving core, the ninth best running back room and the 20th best attack in general.

Simple, that is an almost universal improvement, even when the exhausted game of Eli Manning became increasingly clear.

His last job as an offensive coordinator instead of the head coach saw even more success. Pat Shurmur was recently an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings 2017, where he helped lead them all the way to the NFC title game with Case Keenum as his quarterback.

Here in Denver, we must be well aware of how impossible a task that seems.

The Vikings were the third best passing attack of the competition, the twelfth best ground race and the fifth best attack in general according to DVOA. Pro Football Focus ranked them as the eighth best passing game, the second best receiving core, the second best running group, the 17th best pass blocking line, the 13th best run blocking line and the sixth best attack in general.

Looking at improvements in the receiving numbers, especially from PFF, it seems that the addition of Pat Shurmur is surprisingly much more beneficial to Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton than Drew Lock. It doesn’t matter who benefits the most from his coaching, the attack is ready to take a huge step forward in Vic Fangio’s second season.