Inside the new Love Island bomb Luke Mabbott's incredible house with Buddha statue in the bathroom and large couch

LOVE Island hunk Luke Mabbot is often mistaken for Justin Bieber – and from his Instagram he seems just as charged as the superstar.

Redcar’s 24-year-old heating engineer lives in an incredibly stylish home and it looks like he has bought the property and transformed the interior itself.

9

Within Love Island, Luke’s incredible home bombards that he has transformed himself

Snaps on his Instagram feed show Luke posing in a number of beautiful rooms with a beautiful finish, such as monochrome and wooden floors.

Artworks with mirror frames adorn the walls in his immaculate bathroom, one with Marilyn Monroe and another with a Buddha statue.

In the living room, Luke easily fits five friends on his huge corner sofa to watch movies from the flat screen TV on the wall.

And it seems that he already has another hidden talent, because on a stand in the corner is an electric guitar.

9

Luke is often mistaken for Justin Bieber

9

He likes a sexy selfie in his very chic bathroom

9

The installer has provided his home with amazing functions

Proudly showing off his living room on Instagram, he said: “Almost done with the house. Front rooms look sick!

#front #room #goals #modern #house “

Elsewhere in the soft cushion, Luke’s guests can settle down on his cooking island, where lights from the glass chandelier above can create a cozy atmosphere.

The rising star added other luxury details, including a built-in oven and a black glass hob.

Upstairs it seems organized that Luke has built his own walk-in closet where he hangs his clothes in order of color.

9

He chose a huge corner sofa from his living room

9

Luke seems to have a walk-in closet

9

He even has a decent garden

9

Luke painted the majority of his house white and opted for gray and black finishes

The hunk is getting ready to shake things up at the villa when he is introduced to the girls tonight.

Luke is often mistaken for Justin Bieber and loves a good sexy selfie.

He judges himself an 8 out of 10 with his best feature being tattoos – and he has around 50.

The new bombs from Love Island resemble Justin Bieber and the son of the X Factor participant

9

Luke is ready to find a girl on Love Island and has more to offer than just his looks. Credit: PA: Press Association

Luke’s biggest claim to fame is mistaken for Justine Bieber.

He said, “I entered clubs and got VIP table service and free drinks because the bouncer thought I was him.”

The tribal hunk said, “Someone who is outgoing, funny and able to have a conversation.”