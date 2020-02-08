Inside the largest truck factory in the world

Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

I like trucks. I love how-it-is-made documentaries. This is a how-it-made documentary about how Mercedes builds trucks. It is soothing. You will like it very much.

Deep in the Rhineland and not far from the border with France, the Wörth plant is built by Mercedes-Benz Actroses. Larger than the medium-sized Antos and the smaller Atego, the Actros is the king of the road in most of the world, where European-style cab-overs dominate the market and American trucks such as Kenworths, Macks and Peterbilts are virtually impossible to recognize .

Driving more than 400 trucks a day sounds like a powerful task, but the 11,000-strong team at the factory in Wörth am Rhein (together with a large number of robots) is more than the task.

This documentary follows a single truck from the delivery of the unprocessed frame rails at the factory to the final tests that each vehicle must pass before shipment.

Although a large part of the process is automated, with robots doing most of the welding and painting, a surprising amount of hand assembly takes place on every truck, from the assembly of the engine arriving from another Daimler plant in the nearby Mannheim to the mounting of fixings and electrical components for the bodywork to be mounted in the aftermarket.

Now this is not all that different from how Volvo builds trucks here in the United States. A few years ago our husband Jason got a look at how they assemble their conventional (hood) pleats for the American market and frankly the whole process is very similar, even when welding is done by hand instead of robots.

Yet the huge scale of the Mercedes factory is almost awe-inspiring compared to the Volvo factory Jason was looking at. I suppose it should be, since the American-built Volvos are largely on the North American market, while the Mercedes Actros is sold all over the world.

So sit back and see how these trucks are built. It is surprisingly relaxing and cathartic. Serious. You will enjoy it much more than you think.

