Inside the drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani

Loading...

WASHINGTON – Before Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani got out of a commercial plane in Baghdad last week, his fate was already sealed.

The sequence of events leading to the assassination of the Quds Force commander and tension in the Middle East began hours earlier in Beirut. In the Lebanese capital, the US, who knew Soleimani’s travel plans, watched him board the plane that flew to Baghdad International Airport, a US official familiar with the strike said.

His departure from the plane in Iraq was monitored by drones orbiting above him, including one built by General Atomics and armed with laser-guided hellfire air-to-air missiles that were used regularly to attack high-value terrorists.

The Reaper, a $ 64 million long-range, 10-foot wingspan, had Soleimani in its sights for about 10 minutes before firing on two cars that carried the Iranian commander and other senior leaders and assistants, including the chief of an aircraft militia group living in Iraq that has come into conflict with US forces.

The cameras on the Reaper would likely have made it possible to identify Soleimani, determine his location in a vehicle, and even determine what type of clothing he was wearing, according to Brett Velicovich, a former Army soldier for special operations, drone operations during missions headed Afghanistan in Iraq and Iraq.

Soleimani’s car was the first in the two-car convoy as it drove down an access road that left the airport, and slipped onto the second before it and the now-leading car were hit by two hell fires each.

The details of the attack appeared to confirm what a separate US official told reporters on Friday in Washington – that every step was taken to minimize civilian casualties and that Soleimani was an “opportunity of opportunity”. It has also been shown that the US is still able to carry out so-called “time-sensitive targets” and air strikes against opponents if sufficient information is available.

“It is much easier to carry out a drone attack in Baghdad than to claim anywhere in Yemen” because “the drone can be flown there at lower altitudes – people don’t notice it as much as a target might notice a drone in the middle the desert, “said Velicovich.

According to an analyst, efforts by US intelligence agencies have been bolstered by Soleimani’s celebrity status in the region.

“Soleimani lives off the public and he was known and visible,” said Kenneth Katzman, senior middle east analyst for the Congressional Research Service. “It was therefore relatively easy to track your movements using basic information-sharing relationships, and no extraordinary or unusual collaboration was required.”

The best public example of timely aiming and hellfire attacks was the nightly killing in November 2015 by a reaper of Islamic state terrorist “Jihadi John”, which was hit in a vehicle in Raqqa, Syria.

What was probably the most successful example of “time-sensitive aiming” in the history of the US military was launched on April 18, 1943. Four U.S. Army P-38 air forces intercepted the aircraft with Japanese admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the architect of the Pearl Harbor attack. The US aircraft flew 435 miles before shooting down Yamamoto’s plane.

—

© 2020 Bloomberg News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.