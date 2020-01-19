Inside Team Trump's Scramble to sell the Soleimani coup in the United States

In the hours following the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, US officials from the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department worked overtime to develop a plan to manage the fallout, only to watch senior administration officials and the president himself trash their efforts in real time on national television.

The days that followed became a mad rush to reconcile the intense intra-administrative tensions over what the information actually said about the Iranian plots and how best to sell their case to the American public. At the very top was a president who cooked and complained to staff about how the murder he had just ordered could negatively affect his prospects for re-election and ensnare him in a quagmire in the Middle East of his own. creation.

Soleimani’s exit plan had been approved several months earlier by President Donald Trump after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then national security adviser John Bolton insisted that more be done to manage Iranian aggression in the Middle East. But the president, for years, tried to avoid a direct military confrontation with Tehran, and hitting Soleimani was a measure that could bring the two countries closer to war.

When an American entrepreneur was killed in Iraq in late December, President Trump’s national security team presented him with a multitude of options on how to respond, and killing Soleimani was on the list. National security advisers reminded the president that he had publicly drawn a line in the sand, saying that if the regime killed Americans, it would have serious consequences. However, the strike deviated from Trump’s usual game book and officials knew it would take a vigorous effort to explain not only the reasoning behind the attack but also the administration’s goal on Iran.

“There was this sudden nature about it all. Yes, it has been in the works for some time. But we didn’t feel like we all thought the same way about moving forward, “said an American official, referring to the Soleimani strike. “It was like,” OK, now what? “”

For more than a week, Trump, Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, and officials from the national security community, including the Pentagon, held meetings and conference calls twice a day to ensure that all government agencies were on the same wavelength regarding messaging, according to two people familiar with these conversations.

Despite this effort, what resulted seemed to be an uncoordinated effort to justify action on the part of national security officials who were varied in their responses to pre-strike intelligence and found it difficult to define the strategy of the administration with regard to Iran after the strike.

This internal confusion over how to reframe the administration’s approach to Iran has led to weeks of what appeared to be frequent mixed messages, criticism of the administration’s apparent lack of strategy, appeals from Congress for stronger intelligence sessions – and allegations that Trump and his lieutenants were actively deceiving a nation in a heavy military escalation.

This article is based on interviews with 10 US government officials and several former administration officials. The State Department and the White House have not commented on the story.

Worried about the “backlash”

For several days after the assassination of Soleimani, Pentagon officials warned Trump and his national security advisers that Iran had various responses to make Americans pay. Among them, sources said, were Iranian attacks on senior US officers abroad, or violence targeting American outposts in countries like Iraq. Their result was that Iran would retaliate and retaliate harshly.

The president worried aloud for his team about the impact of the strike on how voters viewed it in the next election. After all, avoiding costly foreign wars in the Middle East had been one of the main promises – and points of contrast – he had made as a candidate in 2016.

An official told The Daily Beast that at meetings in the White House, Trump was “concerned” to ensure that his public statements about Iran – including that he would not drag the United States into a war with the country – would stand after the assassination. After Soleimani left, Trump insisted that the administration “bring things back to normal” with Iran, an official told The Daily Beast.

Another U.S. official said senior administration officials, including President Trump, called the strike a de-escalation before the attack was even ordered. The idea was that if the United States did not hit Soleimani, more people would die because Iran would continue to carry out attacks in the region.

Trump’s insistence on returning to “normal” with Iran directly after ordering the death of the supreme military leader of the Islamic Republic underscores this president’s crazy oscillations between diplomatic overtures and violent teasing, where a call for peace for a moment could be followed by a threat to destroy Iranian cultural sites – a tactic that is considered a war crime under international law.

The president inquired about this shortly before the green light, then suddenly canceled the military strikes against Iran, which he approved knowing that the number of bodies was estimated to be high.

And even as he publicly celebrated this massive escalation with Iran and campaigned aggressively and raised funds for his decision, Trump continued to lament in private about shutting down his allies that it would be “crazy” to plunge the America in another invasion or a real war. in the Middle East, according to two people who spoke to Trump in the days after the Soleimani coup.

He then promised not to “let it go” on his “watch”.

Of course, none of the President’s reservations about the start of a new war, or his stated desire to bring soldiers home, prevented him and his administration from deploying thousands of additional US troops. in the region as the United States and Iran headed for all. -out war at the beginning of this month.

The Soleimani strike, however, forced the president to stop, even briefly, to consider whether what he had ordered would have lasting and irreversible consequences – repercussions he would never have wanted to run into.

“You know, he’s genuinely struggling with that, which is good. I mean, war should be difficult and we should tackle it. I just don’t want anyone to say, okay, I wondered if we should, “said Senator Tim Kaine to the Daily Beast in an interview on escalating tensions in Iran. Since the Soleimani strike, the Virginia Democrat has led a bipartisan push in the Senate to restrict Trump’s power to wage war in Iran without congressional approval.

“If I were president, I shouldn’t be able to say for myself, let’s do this,” added Kaine. “It should be deliberative, because that is what the troops and their families deserve.”

President Trump’s concerns have been fueled, in part, by comments from lawmakers and other analysts that the strike on Soleimani could quickly lead to a major and protracted conflict.

“We need to prepare for a major response. Our people in Iraq and the Middle East will be targeted. We must be ready to defend our people in the Middle East, “said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in an interview with The Daily Beast the night of the strike. “I think we have to be ready for a big hit.”

“Resell information”

In the first week after the January 3 strike, officials appeared on television and radio to try to portray the Soleimani strike as an act of de-escalation. Just hours after the strike, Brian Hook, the special representative of Iran, told BBC World Service radio that the murder of Soleimani was “to further the cause of peace”.

State Department officials, in coordination with the White House, have drafted talking points advising those appearing in the media to highlight Soleimani’s “ malicious activities ” and his role in the massacre of American troops in over the years, according to two American officials.

But the White House wanted to make a different argument – one that did not concern what Iran had already done, but what American officials claimed Iran was about to do. They said that the United States had killed Soleimani because he planned “imminent” attacks that would harm American interests.

This particular talking point was emailed to Pentagon, White House and State Department officials, and even to several GOP offices several times during strike week, according to several officials who said talked to the Daily Beast. It became, for some time, the central justification that the administration proposed for the assassination.

On the night of the coup, the Pentagon only said that Soleimani was “actively developing plans” for an unspecified attack. On Sunday, January 5, Pompeo said in several morning talk shows that there were in fact “constant threats” from Iran, rather than a specific threat that the strike had prevented. And officials told a different story about the number of Americans who could be killed.

Next week, during briefings in Congress, the administration struggled to explain what the alleged “imminent” attack was all about.

The senators left an in camera briefing on Wednesday, January 8, unconvinced, angry and warning that the information provided did not match the way senior officials described it. And when dissatisfied lawmakers pushed for a clearer picture, Graham ended the briefing even though several members had not yet asked their questions.

“It was just when things were really starting to heat up and Graham just said something like,” Hey, don’t you all have to go back to the White House? “” Said the source.

For Kaine, the problem was not intelligence, it was some of the messengers.

“I think the information has been solid. But I think some politicians have sold the information on a large scale, “said Kaine. “What I have heard from politicians seems to be far beyond what Intel says.”

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee who received a separate briefing on the Soleimani strike, said he “saw nothing imminent”.

“Exaggerating your vision of what intelligence means is dangerous,” he told The Daily Beast. “It was either a false statement or a degree of incompetence in the analysis of the information.”

Senators were also unhappy with the way administration briefers, including Pompeo, responded to questions about Iraq and the vote of its parliament to drive US troops out of the country after the assassination of Soleimani. Two people in the room said journalists rejected the Baghdad vote questions, saying lawmakers “don’t worry”, said one person in the room. “One of them said,” This is exactly how the Iraqis speak. We’ll take care of it. »»

“When you go on strike … in Iraq because of their objections, it will have consequences. And that’s the kind of thing you have to think about at the bottom of the table. If they object to us using Iraq as a battlefield … but we say yes, we do it anyway. Well, what do you think is going to happen? Kaine told the Daily Beast in reference to the briefing. “I certainly didn’t really feel they had thought about it, like, oh, they’re probably going to kick us out of the country.”

On January 9, Trump told reporters that the information actually showed that Iran was “trying to blow up our embassy.” The next day, he went further in an interview with Fox News, saying that “there were probably four embassies”.

But two days later, on January 12, Trump’s claim was called into question by his own defense secretary. In an CNN State of the Union interview, Mark Esper conceded that he had in fact seen no information “about four embassies”. But, in an apparent cover attempt for Trump, Esper said the president “believed it was likely and could have been attacks on other embassies. “

According to two officials who spoke to the Daily Beast, Trump was outwardly frustrated by critics of his embassy statement, telling his trusted relatives that he was furious with Esper’s performance on CNN.

Capitol Hill lawmakers called on the Trump administration to explain the president’s remarks, demanding briefings with Pompeo and other administration officials – which were scheduled for this week and then canceled without explanation. According to two senior U.S. officials, Trump and Pompeo spoke of the need to avoid answering more questions about threats from the embassy.

“This whole episode was one of the mixed messages. Mixed messages are not based on any real strategy, ”said Representative Jim Himes (D-CT), a member of the House Intelligence Committee. “When you don’t have a strategy, you get all kinds of confusing events on top of each other.”

“Aggressive opinions”

Officials who spoke to the Daily Beast said that part of the confusion over the messages came from the plentiful contribution of GOP lawmakers with “aggressive views on how to manage Iran,” as one responsible.

In the days following the assassination, Trump spoke with Republican leaders in the Senate and the House, choosing their brains on how to redefine the administration’s policy of maximum pressure that has been going on for years – a campaign to wage an economic war on Tehran.

Some of these same senators had publicly and in camera denounced the administration’s campaign for maximum pressure. They argued that the campaign was not doing enough to change Iran’s behavior.

In the days leading up to the strike, Graham spoke to President Trump. “I won’t go into details,” Graham told the Daily Beast. “But he told me that Soleimani was a target and that they had caught him in the act.” Graham said he had pleaded for the president to take a firmer military stance against Iran after the attacks on Saudi oil refineries in September.

“I had no specific goals in mind,” said Graham. “I just thought we had to do more.”

Several national security officials who spoke to the Daily Beast said that GOP lawmakers, including Graham, had lobbied in the days following the strike to fundamentally overhaul the administration’s campaign for maximum pressure by adding a military component.

“If there are other threats against the Americans or our interests, we should hit the refineries and the oil infrastructure inside Iran,” said Graham. “The military option should be on the table.”

The campaign was not originally designed to include military might as a form of maximum pressure, according to two former Obama administration officials. Instead, its architects viewed it as a means of economic strangulation, whereby Iran would be subjected to sanctions so crippling that it would choose to transform its foreign policy and enter into a large unspecified deal that the The administration began offering after it abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018.

Graham told the Daily Beast that he was working on an alternative to the 2015 nuclear deal between the Obama administration and Iran.

“I am not surprised that the president has close ties to these people,” Kaine told the Daily Beast, referring to GOP lawmakers. “But it makes me nervous. Rather than pressuring the president through senators, hey, sue Iran, let them plead the case in the Senate. “

After two weeks of reorienting discussions on Iran, redefining administration policy, Pompeo appeared to be most able to formulate a clear response on administration policy when he appeared for a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University on January 13.

“President Trump and those of us on his national security team are re-establishing deterrence … against Iran. The objective is twofold. First we want to deprive the regime of resources. And secondly, we just want Iran to act like a normal nation, “he said with a sigh. “Be just like Norway.”

