Inside No. 9 series five cast: FULL cast and character profiles

It was a long wait, but Inside No. 9 is finally back on BBC Two, which entails more unusual stories and surprising twists.

As always, makers Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have attracted a number of excellent acting talents to bring their latest batch scripts to life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors in series five and who they play …

David Morrissey plays Martin

Who is Martin? Martin is a football referee on the verge of retirement. His career in sport has been exemplary, he has always kept his decisions above board and his behavior completely professional. But his last game shows United and Rovers against each other, losing two teams with everything and it will be a test of his perfect record …

What else has David Morrissey done? Morrissey has been acting since the 1980s, with a career spanning the stage and screen. Recently he played in Sky Atlantic’s historic fantasy Britannia, played the nasty governor on the Walking Dead zombie drama and appeared in an episode of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.

Steve Speirs plays Mitch

Who is Mitch? Mitch is the team mascot for United, a hairy animal that none of the referees can identify … an otter? Maybe a door mouse? In any case, he is an avid fan of his team who promotes promotion.

What else has Steve Speirs done? Speirs played Alan in the Sky One comedy Stella by Ruth Jones, her successful successor to Gavin & Stacey. He also plays Shakespeare’s friend Richard Burbage in the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow and appeared in an episode of Extras as a comically boring colleague of Andy Millman (Ricky Gervais).

Reece Shearsmith plays Brendan

Who is Brendan? Brendan is the fourth official in the Martin team, who often mentions that he once worked in the luxury San Siro stadium in Italy, home to productive teams AC Milan and Internazionale.

What else has Reece Shearsmith done? Shearsmith is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 together with Steve Pemberton, with whom he also created The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. He has appeared in Good Omens, Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Ralf Little plays Phil

Who is Phil? Phil is another referee working on the game between United and Rovers, but he has set his sights on something much bigger. After hearing that some Qatari spectators are standing in the stands today, he thinks he can stand in line to be a referee at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

What else has Ralf Little done? Ralf Little is perhaps best known for his roles on famous sitcoms such as The Royle Family and Two Pints ​​of Lager. More recently, he was cast as the new protagonist on BBC One’s Death in Paradise, who took over from Ardal O’Hanlon when he left the show at the end of the current series. Little has been played for semi-professional football clubs in the past, which makes the setting of this episode very appropriate.

Steve Pemberton plays Oggy

Who is Oggy? Oggy is also a referee in Martin’s team, but takes his role less seriously than the others and shows little interest in training, warming-up or even learning the names of the players.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is the co-creator of Inside No. 9 together with Shearsmith and the duo often appear together in episodes. In addition to collaborating with his writing partner, Pemberton also played the lead role at Sky Atlantic, ITV Benidorm and the first Happy Valley series.

Dipo Ola plays Calvin Cooke

Who is Calvin Cooke? Cooke is one of the star players and team captain of United, although it is rumored that he has anger problems …

What else has Dipo Ola done? This year Ola appears in the Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central and the new Alibi series We Hunt Together.

Inside No. 9 starts on BBC Two at 10 p.m. on Monday 3 February 2020