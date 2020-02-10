Inside No. 9 series 5 | When will the BBC2 series be back on TV? Cast, broadcast date, latest news

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are preparing to take us back into the strange world of Inside No. 9 for six more episodes with Jenna Coleman, David Morrissey and Jill Halfpenny, among others.

This is what you need to know …

When will Inside No 9 be back on TV?

Inside No. 9 continues Monday 10 February 2020 at 10 pm on BBC Two.

The production started in January last year on series five and was packed centuries ago. As Reece Shearsmith admits, it has been a long time since we came to our screens …

And will there be more Inside No 9 afterwards?

“We’ll have discussions about making more once we’ve seen how it went,” Pemberton said.

Shearsmith added, “If we could do more” Nine, “we would be very happy.”

Who is in the cast of Inside No 9 series 5?

The new series from Inside No 9 has an impressive line-up – described by Pemberton and Shearsmith as a “guest cast full of both emerging and established talent, all judiciously chosen to make us seem a little more classy through association.”

Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna Coleman play a leading role, with other top names, including David Morrissey, Maxine Peake and Jill Halfpenny.

The six brand new stand-alone stories also include Ralf Little from The Royle Family, White Davapel star Phil Davis, Steve Speirs from Upstart Crow, Humans actor Tom Goodman-Hill, Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead, Corrie’s Debbie Rush and Phil Davis from White chapel.

Stage actor Ioanna Kimbook, Chewing Gum’s Kadiff Kirwan and Baghdad Central actor Dipo Ola will also appear.

They will play the lead role alongside Pemberton and Shearsmith, the co-makers and writers of Inside No 9 who also play a role in most episodes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the BBC has released this first look at what the new series has in store …

What is Inside No 9 about?

According to the BBC, this new series promises to remain true to the anthology format of the show, “with every episode an original story, a cast of new characters and surprising twists in the most unexpected places.”

Twisted black comedy Inside No 9 was first broadcast in 2014, with independent episodes of 30 minutes – each with a self-contained story with new characters and a new setting.

Apart from Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, every episode of the BBC show contains a new cast. Each episode also takes place behind a door marked with the number nine.

Shane Allen, BBC Comedy Commissioning Controller, said: “Reece and Steve are constantly blinded and rejoicing about what is undoubtedly the most inventive productive series on television.

“Their ability to undermine and surprise makes every show a unique experience for viewers. It is the antidote to a world of well-known, cozy TV formats. “

The last time we went Inside No. Seeing 9 on our screens was the Halloween Special Dead Line of 2018, an ambitious live show that was praised as “the TV event of the year”.