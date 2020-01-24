Inside Kylie's Disney trip for Stormi's birthday with dessert buffets, designer guys and a private jet - The Sun.

KYLIE Jenner spoiled her little girl Stormi with a shot of sugar in the most magical place on earth – and showed off her famous figure while she did that.

The proud mother, 22, dressed in sexy designer clothes for the free saved Walt Disney World trip to celebrate her daughter’s second birthday with her famous family.

10

Kylie brought daughter Stormi to Walt Disney World for her second birthday Credit: Instagram

10

Stormi took a private jet to her first Disney trip Credit: Instagram

10

Kylie was wearing Gucci jeans to the theme park with a Mickey Mouse patch Credit: Instagram

10

At the Kardashian party there were tables with desserts for the taking. Credit: Instagram

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians flew from her home in Calabasas, CA to Orlando, Florida in a private jet and placed an adorable photo of the birthday boy bundled in the iconic Mickey Mouse ears for her “first Disney trip.”

Dark brown beauty Kylie treated her princess with tables with sweet surprises, including glitter-covered cake pops, red velvet cupcakes, bow-covered bite-sized sweets and other delicious-looking desserts.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics showed off her prominent assets in tight blue Disney x Gucci 80’s style jeans with an embroidered Mickey Mouse patch on the back pocket and retail for $ 1,100.

She also rocked a $ 1,400 Mickey and Minnie hooded sweater from the newly launched Disney-inspired collection of the model line.

10

The group went on rides like It’s a Small World and Big Thunder Mountain Credit: Instagram

10

Kylie and her friend Yris pushed their daughters around in Fendi prams Credit: Instagram

10

The mother-daughter duo went hand in hand through the theme park Credit: Instagram

10

Kylie placed a photo of the famous fireworks show above the castle Credit: Instagram

Stormi and her mother walked hand in hand through the theme park where the reality star also wore a blue tie-dye raincoat and kept her personal supplies close by in an embroidered backpack of $ 3,700.

When she wasn’t going, Stormi was pushed by her mother in matching $ 2,200 Fendi prams alongside Kylie’s close friend Yris Palmer and her toddler Ayla.

The group can also be seen watching the famous fireworks show above Cinderella’s castle and taking a trip to the “It’s a Small World” attraction.

10

Kylie was accompanied by baby dad Travis Scott on the family trip Credit: MEGA / BACKGRID

10

Mom Kris and sister Kourtney also participated in the magic-filled funCredit: MEGA / BACKGRID

Baby dad Travis Scott, 27, tagged along with his daughter and ex on the festive trip that also included mother Kris Jenner, 64 and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, along with Kylie’s nieces Penelope and North.

Their outing caused rumors that the couple might be an item again, because it was the first time in months that the former couple was pictured together in the photo.

The co-parents seemed cheerful when they walked close together and went for a ride on the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster.

fake island

Lovers of Love Island see ‘proof’ that the show is ‘staged’

‘all time low’

EastEnders fans horror when drunk Linda Carter becomes herself on stage

exclusive

under pressure

Dancing On Ice’s fear of Hamish after Caprice’s outage becomes toxic

CLEAN QUEEN

Stacey Solomon accused of copying Mrs. Hinch as a couple go hand in hand with hacks

spoiler

KUSH PUSH

EastEnders spoilers next week – Sharon breaks into the Mitchell house

GOODBYE BETH

Corrie’s Lucy Fallon in tears of tears after filming the final scene as Bethany

Kylie and Travis started their relationship for the first time after her notorious split from old boyfriend Tyga, 30, in 2017.

The make-up mover and the rapper in Sicko mode started in April of the same year.

They welcomed their daughter on 1 February 2018 before they finally stopped it in September 2019.

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.