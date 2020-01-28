Most people would be delighted if Hedwig and Angry Inch co-writer and star John Cameron Mitchell portray an intimate blanket of Bowie just inches from their faces. But on Hulu’s Shrill, Mitchell is another weekly boss trying to find his “cool factor”, not a god of musical theater, so the reaction of the audience in his “living room” is a little less enthusiastic.

The cover of Mitchell’s “Moonage Daydream” is one of the most embarrassing / affecting moments in Season Two of Shrill, a television series based on the memories of journalist and actress Lindy West, which tells the story of aspiring writer Annie (Aidy Bryant) and her various romantics and professional weaknesses. Mitchell is his boss, Gabe, a cranky designer who in turn inspires and stifles Annie’s nascent prose. During episode seven of the new season, which was dropped on January 24, Gabe invites Annie to an exclusive living room at his home, where he interprets the Bowie cover as an attempt to appear cool in the eyes of his boss – who can or not be considering replacing it.

Mitchell and the Shrill team have landed on a Bowie runway for the time being without competition because, as he tells Rolling Stone, “We have similar singing styles. The great trinity – Bowie, Lou Reed and Iggy Pop – are my spiritual gods. “

“I sang” Moonage Daydream “once in a birthday video for my boyfriend in the 90s,” he adds. “It was fun to be able to come back to this hopeless but credible interpretation. At first, everyone rolls their eyes, then the character of Gabe really understands them. I tried to find a good balance between trying too hard and doing it right. “

In order to create the sad and flowing version of the song, Mitchell contacted his friend and collaborator Chris Slusarenko, whose production company AikaMusic makes music for commercials, television and film. Slusarenko partnered Mitchell with Jay Gonzalez of the Drive-By Truckers to help him rework the song on guitar.

Slusarenko’s group, Eyelids, had previously recorded a tribute to Lou Reed with Mitchell. Peter Buck of R.E.M. produced EP Turning Time Around, the proceeds of which were donated to the treatment of Mitchell’s mother with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Many guitarists would have simply imitated Mick Ronson’s style, but Jay managed to create the very fragile but strange interpretation that John was looking for,” Slusarenko told Rolling Stone. “He came fairly quickly and sounded so beautiful at the door.”

“I think John suggested that we take a slower, more sensual approach and that I play the accompaniment as if Cole Porter had written it. Once we headed in that direction, it was done fairly quickly and naturally, ”says Gonzalez to Rolling Stone. “I treated him as if I imagined that a cabaret pianist would do it – just transposed to a slightly dirty electric guitar.”

“Being the old rocker that I am – or the fake rocker because I’ve always been a theater guy playing a fake rock star, but I guess I lived long enough to be an old fart rocker – it’s was really fun, “adds Mitchell.

The actor-musician has a busy year ahead of him as he continues his tour with his show Origin of Love, which details the creation of the musical / film Hedwig. He also hopes to be able to listen to his Anthem: Homunculus podcast live – and, perhaps, write a science fiction novel.

“I have been writing and writing for a long time and have only started playing, playing and touring in recent years. The pressure is relieved now that I’m older. Now it’s just fun, ”he says. “Let’s see what this aging body can do. Make sure you surf at every concert. Teach the kids to put their phones away because it could be dangerous for crowd surfing.”

