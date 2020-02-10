Inside, female directors work for better parental leave in the DGA and in Hollywood

When Flint Town director Jessica Dimmock first decided to urge the Guild of America directors to change the parental leave policy, a vague concern came to her mind: what if she only started this fight for herself? What if she was the only person who had lost health insurance because having a baby made it impossible for her to meet the minimum income requirement to stay with the plan? “I knew in my stomach that this would not be the case,” Dimmock told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. “But there was a little moment when I thought,” Huh, maybe this doesn’t happen to people and I’m just super inefficient, or … I don’t know. ”

However, once the campaign was launched, a stream of responses confirmed that Dimmock was not alone in this frustration – not remotely. “And they were not just the DGA,” Dimmock said. “They were also from the Writers Guild, they were also from producers, they were also from people who are part of (the Screen Actors Guild).”

For coverage under the health insurance of the DGA – a separate entity called the DGA-Producer Health Plan, jointly managed by the guild and the producer associations representing the film, TV and commercial production industry – members must exceed a minimum income limit for managing guild projects within a period of 12 months. Having a baby complicates that task for obvious reasons – and as a result, she lost her guild insurance after Dimmock gave birth in 2017. She switched to COBRA, which entails higher premiums, at a time when she had to see a doctor more often than ever. Dimmock’s directing partner, the father of the baby, lost his insurance for a quarter, but, she noted, was generally not as intensely influenced.

And so last summer, when Dimmock was up and running again, she decided to investigate what she could do. By December she had collected dozens of signatures in a letter calling for new parents to be granted extensions for the time needed to meet their minimum, which she presented to the Eastern Council Board. The proposal extends to all new parents, including those who have adopted it.

“They were receptive and said,” We’d like to investigate this, “Dimmock said about the council’s response,” but nothing else happened. ” Dimmock made its campaign public in January prior to the national board meeting of the DGA hoping to keep the pressure on it. But that meeting came and went. The path forward at this point is unclear; she has not received any following steps.

This struggle is particularly crucial for the entertainment industry, where many people work as independent contractors or as self-employed workers, notes Annie Sartor, director of Paid Leave. Such professionals, they say, tend to fall through the Paid Family Leave program in California. That is why it is “all the more important to find access to parental leave outside that more traditional structure.”

For Dimmock, the most important benefit of parental leave is not only the ability to pause with a child and to adapt to life, but also to start the next project. “I think it’s really about giving women or new parents, not just going through childbirth, but also giving someone who has just brought a child into their lives a minute to get back together and come back “Dimmock said. “And I think that was the biggest obstacle for me. You are already on that train; it gets off the train and then tries to come back which I think is very, very difficult. “

The minimum salary requirement to maintain an insurance policy is slightly less than $ 36,000; a one-hour television episode, a representative of DGA told Variety that the director would earn about $ 47,000. But those are coveted, elite positions, noted Dimmock. That fact also does little for directors who do not work specifically in the broadcast, because the salary ranges can vary considerably between different media. A representative of the DGA told Variety at the end of January: “The case has recently been referred to the DGA and we have requested plans to investigate it.” DGA Director of Media Relations Lily Bedrossian rejected The Daily Beast’s request for further comment on where the efforts are now, citing the media blackout of the organization for contract negotiations.

Because decisions regarding DGA health care are left to DGA Plans, the guild administration will not be able to snap its fingers and implement these changes; instead, they must push the issue into Plans themselves. But the consequences for women who do not meet the minimum can be serious, and the longer the problem is not addressed, the more women are without insurance when they need it most.

Take Amanda Micheli, for example, whose La Corona documentary short earned her an Oscar nomination in 2008. Micheli gave birth on December 31, 2017 and that year she had worked just enough to reach the minimum, she thought. An audit began months later, in May 2018. Last December, she was ordered to reimburse DGA Plans for claims paid on behalf of her family after DGA Plans retroactively withdrew insurance for herself, her husband, and her son.

“I had worked all my life trying to get into the DGA,” Micheli told The Daily Beast. In addition to the professional achievements and the opportunities that guild membership brought with it, health insurance was another important asset. “Everyone knows that health care is a very large part of DGA,” said Micheli. And although she emphasized that the guild itself had not had a chance to respond to its case – and it will not do so until April – it disputed the way in which the DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans approached matters.

“It only frightened me as a new mother and as a career in the middle of the career,” Micheli said throughout the ordeal. “It has questioned my career path. It made me doubt my decision to become a mother. It made me doubt the guild. It made me doubt huge choices in my life and sharing my identity … I would say that in recent years (the audit) was the most difficult thing in my life. “

“I don’t think there were bad intentions,” Micheli added, “but it was really a huge challenge for me in my first few years of parenting.”

At a time when female directors, in particular, have been excluded on awards show after awards show, this effort underscores the ways in which Hollywood and its component parts tend to marginalize women.

“The whole thing is systemic,” Honey Boy director Alma Har’el told The Daily Beast. “The way women are treated or viewed in our profession and also others is expressed in many ways in the industry.” In addition to discrimination and hatred of women and unconscious bias, Har’el emphasized, there are systematic rules that women have never used in the first place. “There are so many expressions of the fact that women are not included in the same way as men, one of which is the price and the other can be health insurance,” said Harel. “Of course it’s all connected.”

Amy Schumer, one of more than 50 DGA members who signed the letter from Dimmock, reiterated the importance of this fight in a statement issued to The Daily Beast. “Pregnancy is not rare,” she said. “Everyone was born. Stop acting surprised when people become pregnant. It is not something that affects only a small part of the population. We must apply methods that expect this and not penalize this. Our industry wants to make things more equitable. The DGA has the ability to remove an obstacle and to show what fair policies look like and I hope they do. “

The call for these changes has spread not only within the DGA, but also across several guilds in the entertainment industry. Sartor told The Daily Beast that since Paid Leave U.S. launched the campaign with Dimmock, she had spoken with members of SAG-AFTRA, an illustration guild and the WGA. While large companies such as Walmart and Starbucks support their own parental leave policy, Sartor noted, it should come as no surprise that Hollywood employees have noticed this.

A source describes similar efforts within the WGA as The Daily Beast, and said that the theme of parental leave is on the agenda of the meeting of the community of female writers on Monday. A member of the negotiating committee of the WGA will be present to answer questions from members, according to the source. While the guild is negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the source commented, the organization wants solidarity between all its members, in case a strike is needed. So far, the guild, which has negotiated to give members eight weeks of parental leave in 2017, has been proactive and communicative. A representative of the WGA rejected The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“Everyone pinches their hands like:” What can we do for women? “What can we do for women?” Said the source. “It’s like,” Look at the money. Do you think the money might have something to do with it? “

Although the DGA has not yet announced what could happen, those who supported the campaign remain hopeful. Har’el noted that the DGA has made significant efforts to strengthen diversity and recognize marginalized talent, and that the DGA’s Board of Directors apparently takes this seriously from what it has seen and heard. “It’s going to be a process where they figure out how to fight for us,” she said. And it’s not just women who have to say anything, she added; men must also make their voices heard on this issue. “It’s a fight for parents, and it’s a fight for every household that has parenthood.” As long as we all speak out and stay united … This is the idea behind unions – to organize. “

“I trust the DGA because the DGA is a trade union,” said Harel. “But the way trade unions work in our reality is that you really have to fight for everything.”

