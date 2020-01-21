Inside Droga5's game-winning Super Bowl 2019 Bud Light ad - Adweek

Before the Super Bowl 2020, which is coming in two weeks, we look back at the screaming spot “Game of Thrones – meets Bud Light” from last year during the Big Game (which topped our list of the best ads from 2019). In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably a Ad, David Griner and Ko Im sit together with two creative directors from Droga5, Lauren Ferreira and Jono Paull, who remember what it was like, brainstorming in the war room, the logistics that Magically came together on the set, and how they kept that sharp, surprising 90-degree head was a big, fat secret.

“We really wanted to shock people on the biggest night of the year,” said Ferreira.

“It was not without challenges,” said Paull. “It was such a passion project.”

They also share what they want to see during Super Bowl 2020 (after raising the bar).

And before the Lunar New Year, Vivian Yong, Executive Creative Director of Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai, asks: “In connection with the competitive spirit, where can we manifest this spirit in the Chinese New Year?”

Yong discusses how to avoid clichés when approaching cultural conversations, while Apple and Nike are making progress in marketing in China. Yong talks about the insight and inspiration of how to follow the red envelope in the shoe brand’s spot.

